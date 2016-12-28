Mouthful

December 28, 2016 2:14 PM

New Year’s Eve dining options

Mouthful

All about the food scene in the Triangle

By Andrea Weigl

aweigl@newsobserver.com

A few more choices for New Year’s Eve dining at restaurants across the Triangle:

▪ Raleigh’s Capital Club 16 is offering its a la carte menu plus a special three-course prix fixe meal for $45 per person. Wine pairings cost additional. Some of the courses include: braised rabbit with potato pancakes, frisee and blue cheese and cranberry vinaigrette; and warm English sticky toffee cake with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. To see the full menu, go to capitalclub16.com. Call 919-747-9345.

▪ Raleigh’s Cave 1912 is offering two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The five-course meal costs $59 per person. The courses include baked Harkers Island oysters with gouda, country ham and juniper; and glazed shortrib with grapefruit mostarda, savory bacon bread pudding and beef jus. To make reservations, go online: cave1912.com.

▪ Raleigh’s Coquette restaurant is offering three-course meal for $50 plus $15 for wine pairings. The menu includes cream of squash and pumpkin soup; lobster Thermidor; and apple strudel. To see the full menu, go to coquetteraleigh.com. To make a reservation, call 919-789-0606.

▪ Dean’s Seafood Grill and Bar in Cary is offering a three-course menu for $50 per person. The offerings include cornmeal-fried oysters, crab-stuffed flounder and ice box cake. See the full menu: rockytophospitality.com. Call 919-459-5875.

To see a longer list of Triangle restaurants’ New Year’s Eve offerings, go to nando.com/nye2016.

Related content

Mouthful

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Downtown Raleigh coffee shop 42 & Lawrence served coffee the Gilmore Girls way

View more video

About Mouthful

This blog's focus is all things food in the Triangle: where to dine, where to shop, what to eat, what to cook. Food writer Andrea Weigl maintains this blog.

Entertainment Videos