New Year’s Eve dining options

A few more choices for New Year’s Eve dining at restaurants across the Triangle:
▪ Raleigh’s Capital Club 16 is offering its a la carte menu plus a special three-course prix fixe meal for $45 per person. Wine pairings cost additional. Some of the courses include: braised rabbit with potato pancakes, frisee and blue cheese and cranberry vinaigrette; and warm English sticky toffee cake with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. To see the full menu, go to capitalclub16.com. Call 919-747-9345.
▪ Raleigh’s Cave 1912 is offering two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The five-course meal costs $59 per person. The courses include baked Harkers Island oysters with gouda, country ham and juniper; and glazed shortrib with grapefruit mostarda, savory bacon bread pudding and beef jus. To make reservations, go online: cave1912.com.
▪ Raleigh’s Coquette restaurant is offering three-course meal for $50 plus $15 for wine pairings. The menu includes cream of squash and pumpkin soup; lobster Thermidor; and apple strudel. To see the full menu, go to coquetteraleigh.com. To make a reservation, call 919-789-0606.
▪ Dean’s Seafood Grill and Bar in Cary is offering a three-course menu for $50 per person. The offerings include cornmeal-fried oysters, crab-stuffed flounder and ice box cake. See the full menu: rockytophospitality.com. Call 919-459-5875.
To see a longer list of Triangle restaurants’ New Year’s Eve offerings, go to nando.com/nye2016.
