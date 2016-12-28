Taking a brunch class with Sheri Castle

Here’s a weekly roundup of upcoming food, beer and wine events, tours, classes, workshops and more across the Triangle.
Note: Businesses enter these events online months and weeks ahead of time; please check their websites or call to verify spots are still available.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to Andrea Weigl, aweigl@newsobserver.com.
New Year’s Day Brunch with Sheri Castle
Get ready to start the New Year off in grand fashion! Acclaimed instructor and cookbook author Sheri Castle will share brunch recipes that put a new take on some traditional New Year’s dishes (that will, of course,bring the requisite good luck!). Menu: Broiled Citrus Salad; Pancetta and Pear Rounds; Warm Turnip Greens Dip; Chicks in a Blanket; Hoppin’ John and Sausage Risotto with Collard-Pecan Pesto; Banana Cobbler 6 p.m. Dec. 29. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Weekend Holiday Brunch
Celebrate the holidays with family and friends throughout the season with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays in the Fairview Dining Room. Our famous three-course weekend brunch includes favorites such as eggs benedict, malted Belgian waffles, Chesapeake lump crab cakes and more! 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, 3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. 919-321-4475
Disco Brunch
Sunday Brunch with DJs spinning all vinyl sets every week setting the soundtrack to brunch, bloody marys, and punch bowls. Check our website for the theme and DJ. 12-3 p.m. Sundays. $10-$20. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-768-8830, thedurham.com.
New Year’s Eve Party at Parizade
Parizade invites you to an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration to send off 2016! The evening will begin with early a la carte seatings available at 5:30pm, 6pm, 6:30pm, and 7pm. Our celebration seating will commence at 9:15 p.m. and will include a decadent four-course pre-fixe menu with champagne toast for $80 per guest (tax & gratuity not included). Don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes for our live musical performance presented by the incredible tunes of Crossover Drive! 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31. $80 per guest (tax & gratuity not included). Cafe Parizade, 2200 W. Main St., Durham. 919-286-9712, ghgrestaurants.com/parizade/parizademaster.html.
New Years Eve at The Durham
Ring in the New Year with a four-course dinner in the restaurant, then drinks, party favors and a shrimp cocktail and oyster bar on the roof. Dinner is open form 5:30-10 p.m. Roof open 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-768-8830, thedurham.com.
New Year’s Eve with Bin 54
Join us for a sophisticated, flavorful, memorable New Year’s Eve celebration at Bin 54 Steak and Cellar. From 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., we will be offering our signature a la carte menu items along with some exclusive specials. We will also be offering a very special rate on Dom Perignon at half price bottles when order two or more days in advance! Ring in the New Year with friends, family or a little bit of both in our exquisite dining room surrounded by laughter, champagne toasts, and the cozy warmth of our kitchen hearth. For reservations be sure to RSVP by phone or via website at bin54chapelhill.com 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Dec. 31. Prices Vary. Bin 54, 1201 Raleigh Rd., Chapel Hill. 919-969-1155, bin54restaurant.com/.
Brew Year’s Eve at Flying Saucer
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium will host Brew Year’s Eve to ring in 2017 beginning at 7 p.m. The night will include Raleigh’s best beer selection, with more than 100 craft brews to choose from. Guests will also enjoy live music from DJ Kent Bloms, free party favors and a champagne toast at midnight with a $10 cover charge that begins at 8 p.m. Table reservations are available in advance. Call 919-821-7401 to make yours now! 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31. $10. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 328 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. 919-821-7401, beerknurd.com/stores/raleigh.
New Year’s Eve Brunch at the Nasher Cafe
How are you planning to kick off your last day of 2016? Why not with a deliciously elegant brunch at your favorite museum cafe? We’ll be serving up our signature breakfast-lunch flavors as well as all the mimosas, Nasher Marys, Spiked Tea, and Blackberry Collins cocktails. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 31. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr., Durham. 919-684-5135, nasher.duke.edu.
New Year’s Eve at Local 22
Let’s face it. 2016 was not a perfect year, but what year is? This New Year’s Eve Local 22 is celebrating the perfectly imperfect close of 2016 with an anti-NYE Bash! What exactly does an Anti-NYE party look like? You’ll just have to stop by to find out. Bring your dancing shoes, don’t dress up and leave 2016 behind! Call 919-286-9755 to reserve your anti-party seats today. 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31. Local 22, 2200 W. Main St., Durham. 919-286-9755, local22kitchenandbar.com.
Cooking 101: Mother Sauces
Once you learn how to make these simple sauces, you will be able to experiment with flavors for endless sauce variations. From rich roux to bechamel, or espagnole to hollandaise, mastering these basic sauces will give you endless possibilities for new dishes. Menu: Croque Madame; Chicken Pot Pie; Meatballs with Espagnole; Asparagus with Hollandaise; Basic Marinara with Pasta. 5 p.m. Jan. 4. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Soup’s On!
When the weather outside makes you want to hibernate inside, these one-pot meals simmering on the stovetop will call your name. These recipes feel like a warm hug. Menu: Beef and Barley; Creamed Cauliflower with Brussels Sprouts Hash; Apple and Celery Root with Fried Peanuts; Coconut Butternut Squash with Curried Couscous. 5 p.m. Jan. 5. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Biscuits vs. Cornbread
Every good Southern cook has their own recipe for biscuits and cornbread. What is the secret to cornbread that is both moist and crusty? Is it the flour, how you work the dough, or the cast iron pan? In this hands-on class you will learn the secrets for light, flaky biscuits to what is the best cast iron pan to use to prepare these down-home treats. Menu: Southern Buttermilk Biscuit; Herbed Egg and Cheese Strata; Orange Honey Compound Butter; Country Ham; Skillet Cornbread. 2 p.m. Jan. 8. $40. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Raw Foods Cooking Class
Rev your motor and detox your body. Learn how to prepare raw foods that are unprocessed and filled with essential minerals and vitamins. These tasty recipes will make you feel fabulous through clean and thoughtful eating. Menu: Carrot Ginger Soup; Mango Avocado Collard Wrap with Spicy Peanut Sauce; Sour Cherry Chia Seed Pudding 5 p.m. Jan. 10. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Chili Cooking Cooking Class
Description: Comfort food is what brings family and friends together. Whether you like your chili with beans or without or Texas-style with hunks of beef instead of ground, these chili recipes will become your hands-down favorites for a Super Bowl party or just a quiet night by a fire. Menu: Chili Con Carne; Chicken and White Bean Chili; Pumpkin and Collard Greens Chili with Black Beans; Cornbread; Chocolate Pudding. 5 p.m. Jan. 11. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Wine and beer tastings
Wine Tasting at Mandolin
Every Wednesday, sample wines from across the globe for only $5. Wine tasting topics will include organic Califonia Reds 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $5. Mandolin, 2519 Fairview Rd., Raleigh. 919-322-0365, mandolinraleigh.com.
Wine Authorities
Free tastings take place at both Durham and Raleigh stores. Check the website for classes that provide more in-depth wine study. Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays; 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; free. Wine Authorities, 211 E. Franklin St., Raleigh; 2501 University Drive, Durham. wineauthorities.com
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Lassiter Distilling Co. is one of North Carolina’s newest distilleries. We make Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum, a full flavored rum that shines in cocktails. We do everything in our facility in old downtown Knightdale, from raw ingredients to bottle. We’d love to show you around! Tours run for 30-45 minutes depending on how many folks come and how many questions we get. Tours include a sample of our Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum for all guests 21 and over. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. Saturdays, $5. Lassiter Distilling Co., 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
Assemblaggio! Grande Riserva Blending Trials
Each session is a two-hour educational wine experience led by vineyard owner Jay Raffaldini in the winery’s barrel room. Each blend you create will be carefully analyzed and sampled, and will become the inspiration for the winery’s new red blend vintage. 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, $35; $30 Wine Club members. Raffaldini Vineyards, 450 Groce Rd., Ronda. 336-835-9463, raffaldini.com.
Fearrington Wine Tasting
Fearrington Sommelier Colin Williams will be offering free wine tastings from 3-6 p.m. each Friday and 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. The Goat Coffee & Wine Shop, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-545-5717, fearrington.com/the-goat/.
Food Tours
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Durham
On this guided journey through the streets of downtown Durham, we’ll visit some of the area’s most unique, hidden culinary gems. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Fishmonger’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 806 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-0128, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Chapel Hill & Carrboro
On this leisurely walk through the downtown streets of Chapel Hill and Carrboro the group will pause at up to six locations among the area’s finest and most unique establishments. Along the way, the streetscapes and local character will combine to reveal how unique and different each are despite their close proximity. 2:15-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Downtown Chapel Hill, Franklin St, Chapel Hill. 919-967-9440, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Cary
Get acquainted with Cary’s rich heritage while experiencing the flavors of the diverse downtown culinary landscape on this guided walking food tour. Journey with a small group through the heart of Cary’s downtown (often overlooked by Triangle residents), and you will quickly gain a sense of the history and culture that shaped this community. 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Ashworth Village, 200 S. Academy St., Cary. 919-388-8639, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Raleigh
Experience a guided culinary journey of sight and taste that spans all five downtown districts to sample a cross-section of some of Raleigh’s unique local restaurant venues, blended together with some forgotten historical tidbits that leaves you full of new insights on the downtown culinary landscape. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, $45. Fayetteville St, Raleigh, trianglefoodtour.com
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Saturday Afternoon Tasting Tour
This tour is a fantastic way to get to know the heart of downtown. Included is food tastings at four unique, local restaurants plus dessert and a wine tasting. Tours begin at historic Fayetteville Street. 2 p.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Friday Afternoon Tasting Tour
The Friday Afternoon Tasting Tour begins on historic Fayetteville Street near the Capitol and heads over to the Seaboard Station/ Oakwood districts via the R Line, with a 20-minute history walk back downtown at the end of the tour. Food tastings at three restaurants that source ingredients locally, a beer and/ or wine tasting and dessert are included. 1:30 p.m. Fridays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St., Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Dinner & Drinks Tours
The Friday and Saturday Dinner & Drinks Tours stay mostly close to historic Fayetteville Street and the Capitol but may walk to the Warehouse/Gallery or Glenwood Avenue South Districts. These high-spirited tours include enough food to be considered dinner by most people, and include a number of drink pairings. Stops are subject to change based on restaurant availability. Tours include five stops: three varied restaurants for savory food paired with wine, beer or a cocktail, a speakeasy cocktail bar, and a sweet bite for dessert. 4 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. $69.50. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St., Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Roots Tour
Raleigh Roots Tour explores the areas of Seaboard Station, Mordecai, and Oakwood neighborhoods. The tour includes savory food at three restaurants plus a beer or wine tasting and dessert. Stops are subject to change on a week to week basis. Eating a light lunch beforehand is recommended. 2 p.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St., Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Durham Afternoon Tasting Tour
The Afternoon Tasting Tour is a fantastic way to experience six different Durham gems in one afternoon. The restaurants featured on this tour have lines out the door every day, but the delicious tastings are prepared and ready for the tour to just walk in and enjoy. 1:45 p.m. Saturdays. $50. Downtown Durham, Main St., Durham. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Durham Evening Tasting Tour
The Evening Tasting Tour includes food and drink tastings at five different restaurants and bars. The three restaurants featured on this tour are as farm-to-table as you will find and are all located in funky, rehabbed historic buildings. Chefs prepare substantial tour tastings all paired with small drinks. Also included on this tour is a craft cocktail demonstration and tasting, as well as dessert made from locally-milled flour and local dairy. 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $65. Downtown Durham, Main St., Durham. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Historic Hillsborough Tasting Tour
Talk with chefs, owners, and farmers while exploring Hillsborough’s history and architecture. Enjoy the warmth and friendliness of the town and, of course, plenty of food, including handmade chocolates, famous scones, local beer, organic wine, and a stop at one of the most esteemed restaurants in the Southeast. 11 a.m. Saturdays. $50. Downtown Hillsborough, 100 Churton St., Hillsborough. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Culinary Carrboro & Chapel Hill Tour
This tour ties local ingredients to the restaurants that use them and typically includes food at four different restaurants, substantial tastings with farmers and vendors at the Carrboro Farmers’ Market, and a beer tasting. 11 a.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Carrboro, Greensboro St., Carrboro. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Chapel Hill & Carrboro Dinner & Drinks Tour
The Chapel Hill/ Carrboro Dinner & Drinks Tour includes visits to four to five different restaurants with a few drink pairings, plus beer and coffee tastings. 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $65. Downtown Carrboro, Greensboro St, Carrboro. tastecarolina.net
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Pub Crawl
The tour is designed for all types of guests seeking a unique and different downtown Durham experience. Join us for this fun 2 1/2-hour, 1-mile tour where you obtain special treatment at four of downtown Durham’s latest, hip and clever bars, restaurants and pubs! 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Tyler’s Restaurant & Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Dark & Mysterious Ghost Walk
The Durham Dark and Mysterious Ghost Walk is a family friendly 1.5-mile walking tour designed for adults and children, ages 8 years and older. The tour combines local ghost stories, folklore and local history. 7:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $15. Tyler’s Restaurant & Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tylerstaproom.com.
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Craft Cocktails
On the Raleigh Craft Cocktail & Cultural Walking Tour, meet bar owners, bartenders and industry experts at four downtown Raleigh cocktail havens. 4-7 p.m. Saturdays. $48.98 plus $2 service fee (includes 4 cocktails). Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, 500 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. 919-227-3370, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Pub Crawl
Learn about Raleigh’s ghosts and visit three of the city’s hottest bars and pubs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Mecca Restaurant, 13 E. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-832-5714. tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Local Brewery Tasting
Buzz ’n Go: Raleigh Guided City Tour & Local Brewery Tasting is the best way to discover Raleigh’s incredible sights and historical attractions 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. $59. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Culinary and Cultural Tour
Tobacco Road Tours is bringing its own spin on this popular culinary travel experience to downtown Raleigh, offering participants a unique experience combining history, walking, tasting and fun. 1:30-5 p.m. Saturdays. $48. Clouds Brewing, 126 N. West St, Raleigh. 919-307-8335, tobaccoroadtours
