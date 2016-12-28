Making Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

Video: North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks about how he and Joel Berry both are battling sickness, his relationship with Monmouth coach King Rice, and the start of conference play on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video showing missing great-grandmother Barbara Briley stopping and asking for help with her GPS at an Exxon station in Ruther Glen, north of Richmond, VA on Christmas Eve. Briley and her great-granddaughter, La'Myra Briley were on their way to visit relatives in N.C. for Christmas and were located alive in Virginia Wednesday after an extensive search.
Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is a big Auburn fan. His physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary Courtney Cooper began a social media campaign to get the boy to meet Newton, his favorite player. And his wish came true.
American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.
Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter. Fisher suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight between London and Los Angeles.