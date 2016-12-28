Help the Western Wake Farmers’ Market build a permanent home in Morrisville

The Western Wake Farmers’ Market is trying to raise the last $50,000 toward building its new home in Morrisville.
The fundraising campaign’s goal is “to raise the last $50,000 needed to build our “forever home.” We’ve teamed up with the Town of Morrisville to build a municipally-owned farmers market, where our existence will never again be threatened with development,” according to the campaign’s website.
So far, the market has raised more than $7,000. Donors can receive gifts for their donations at varying monetary levels, including a market shopping bag for $45, cookies from Cary’s Annelore’s German Bakery for $70, a cocktail class with Raleigh’s Crude Bitters for $85, a Chef’s Academy cooking class for $125, brewery tours, dining experiences and more. Full disclosure: If you donate $150, you can take a canning class with me in July.
If you are looking to do year-end donations and/or your employer offers a company match, even better.
Details: generosity.com/community-fundraising/western-wake-farmers-market-move-to-morrisville
