Tickets on sale for Triangle Wine Experience

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Triangle Wine Experience, which offers dinners, wine tastings and more from Feb. 2-4.
At 7 p.m. Feb. 2, there are winemaker dinners at restaurants throughout the Triangle. Many are sold out but seats are still available for dinners at Cave 1912, Oro, Midtown Grille and Provenance in Raleigh; Jujube, NanaSteak and Piedmont, in Durham; and Herons, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Verandah in Cary. Cost: $150-$165
At 5 p.m. Feb. 4, the grand gala with live and silent auctions. The location of the gala is still to be determined. Cost: $225-$250.
To buy tickets, go to trianglewineexperience.org. (If you order tickets by Dec. 31, you get the lower price.)
All proceeds benefits the Frankie Lemmon School, a Raleigh nonprofit that provides support and instruction for children with special needs. Info: frankielemmonschool.org
