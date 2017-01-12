Reid’s Fine Foods has closed Raleigh store, looking for new permanent location

Reid’s Fine Foods, the specialty grocery store based in Charlotte, has closed its Raleigh holiday store in Cameron Village but company officials are looking for a new permanent location.
Sara Fernandez, general manager of the Reid’s Fine Foods in Charlotte’s Myers Park, said Thursday that they were unable to continue in that location because the landlord would not let them make needed renovations.
“We want to make sure every Reid’s is the same,” Fernandez said Thursday.
The two Charlotte locations have a butcher shop, deli, fresh foods section and wine bar. The Raleigh holiday store offered gift baskets, specialty foods and local products, as well as prepared meals and appetizers made in the company’s commissary kitchen in Charlotte.
Reid’s has a long history in Charlotte, dating to the 1930s. For years, it was a small neighborhood grocery in Myers Park that was known for personal service and grocery delivery. It also was popular for its high-end meat department, including specialty cuts and personal service from butchers, and for its well-stocked wine department.
Last year, Reid’s co-owner Tom Coker said the company is considering adding four to five stores in other areas of the Carolinas in the next five years. Any new stores will stay small – in the 5,000-square-foot model, he said. However, he also said the stores will continue to focus on Carolinas-based food products.
