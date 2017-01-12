The Pie Hole franchise opening in Durham this summer

A Cary couple plans to open the first East Coast franchise of The Pie Hole, a Los Angeles-based sweet and savory pie and coffee shop, likely in Durham this summer.
Young and Surelyne Lee, who owned a coffee and dessert shop in Georgia years ago, have decided to get back in the restaurant business. Young Lee said they signed a franchise agreement to open three locations in Wake and Durham counties. Young Lee is an automotive sales manager and his wife is a stay-at-home mom. The couple have four children; the oldest is graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Young Lee said they hope to announce the exact location of their first The Pie Hole shop by the end of the month.
Young Lee said he and his wife were always looking for the perfect date night destination, and loved their experience at The Pie Hole in Los Angeles. The shop also has locations in the Pasadena area and recently opened in Tokyo.
“I think the area is looking for something like this,” Lee said in an interview Thursday.
He added: “I’m positive that The Pie Hole is going to be successful in North Carolina.”
The shop will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will serve sweet and savory pies, including such flavors as Mexican chocolate, Earl Grey tea, shepherd’s pie and mac ‘n’ cheese. Its maple custard pie was among the “Top 12 Best Pies in America” featured in a Conde Naste Traveler story.
Unlike the other Pie Hole locations, Young Lee said their franchises will serve alcohol, including beer, wine and coffee drinks with alcohol.
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl
Comments