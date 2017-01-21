Mouthful

January 21, 2017 2:05 PM

North Carolina companies take home 2017 Good Food Awards

By Andrea Weigl

aweigl@newsobserver.com

Several North Carolina companies took home Good Food Awards, which were announced late Friday evening in San Francisco.

The Good Food Awards, which is now in its sixth year, are awarded to the food and drink products that are “tasty, authentic and responsibly produced.” Business owners can enter their productes in the contest’s 14 categories. Almost 200 winners were chosen from 2,095 entrants in this year’s contest.

The N.C. winners in their respective categories are:

Charcuterie: Chapel Hill’s Lady Edison Ham won for its Extra Fancy Country Ham.

Cheese: Boxcarr Handmade Cheese in Cedar Grove won for its Cottonseed cheese.

Confections: Asheville’s French Broad Chocolates won for its Sorghum Caramels; Rolesville’s GerDan Chocolates won for its Gingerbread Caramels.

Pantry: Hillsborough’s Farmer’s Daughter Brand Pickles & Preserves won for its Sweet Potato Habanero Hot Sauce; Raleigh’s Kitchens of Africa won for its Zanzibar: Curry Simmer Sauce.

Preserves: Farmer’s Daughter Brand Pickles & Preserves won for its Strawberry Preserves.

Spirits: Raleigh’s Crude Bitters and Sodas won for its Apothecary Number 15 Spruce and Birch Bitters; and Chapel Hill’s Top of the Hill Distillery won for its organic vodka.

To see the full list of winners, go to: goodfoodawards.org/2017-winners/

Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl

