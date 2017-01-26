Pitmaster Ed Mitchell ready to launch barbecue food truck

Ed Mitchell’s Q on Wheels is ready to roll out.
The food truck from renowned barbecue pitmaster Ed Mitchell will make its debut Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites - Raleigh-Durham Airport, Brier Creek. Mitchell will be on site smoking his meat before he spends time greeting customers as they order. He also will be cooking live on Facebook at 12:35 p.m.
The hotel is at 8021 Arco Corporate Drive.
Mitchell announced the truck would be available for events in November, at the time that his latest restaurant, Ed Mitchell’s Q at The Creek, was announced.
The food truck menu will include his most popular items, including pulled barbecue and turkey, ribs (a third of a rack portion), smoked chicken wings. The menu features tomato pie and sides like macaroni and cheese, blue cheese potato salad, baked beans, green beans and homemade cole slaw. There also will be barbecue-style deli sandwiches, which are described as deli meat with a barbecue twist.
“It’s going to be all old-school style,” said Vish Panjwani, operator of TSNV Enterprises, which is working with Mitchell in launching the truck as well as building a 240-seat restaurant.
The truck is 30 feet long and is equipped with a smoker and rotisserie equipment.
“It’s essentially a moving restaurant for him,” Panjwani said. “It’s a trailer more than a food truck.”
For most food truck stops, Mitchell will be working on the truck, Panjwani said.
“He wants to get back into that cooking phase,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mitchell and TSNV are waiting for permits before beginning construction on a restaurant that’s being built at 9650 Brier Creek Parkway. Panjwani said they should be “moving ground in the next month or so” and anticipate opening in late summer or early fall.
Mitchell formerly owned The Pit barbecue restaurant in downtown Raleigh as well as Que in Durham.
Info: For more on Mitchell’s ventures, go to dsqtc.com. Follow his truck on Twitter @EdsQonwheels or at facebook.com/edsqonwheels.
