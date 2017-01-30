Cary’s An Cuisines has closed

An Cuisines, the fine dining Asian restaurant in Cary associated with the high-end Umstead Hotel, has closed, according to it website.
Over the weekend, this note was posted on the site: “We want to thank all of those who helped support us over the last 10 years. We loved calling Cary, North Carolina home.”
The message also included this note, which likely will be helpful for customers with unused gift cards: “Any questions, please call 919-677-9229 during the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Ann Goodnight, whose husband Jim Goodnight co-founded SAS, opened An Cuisines a decade ago, hiring executie chef Michael Chuong away from Prestonwood Country Club, also in Cary. In 2012, Michael Chuong left the Cary restaurant to open his own restaurant, Elements, in Chapel Hill. Executive chef Steven Devereaux Greene took over for Chuong, and eventually moved over to the Umstead Hotel.
