Durham’s Picnic celebrates one year with barbecue events across Triangle

Here’s a weekly roundup of upcoming food, beer and wine events, tours, classes, workshops and more across the Triangle.
Note: Businesses enter these events online months and weeks ahead of time; please check their websites or call to verify spots are still available.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to Andrea Weigl, aweigl@newsobserver.com.
Pig Pickin’ at PICNIC
PICNIC celebrates its one-year anniversary with pig pickins’ throughout the month. Visit PICNIC for an outdoor pig pickin’. Counterclockwise String Band and Ponysaurus will be there. Go Whole Hog! 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4. Picnic, 1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham. 919-908-9128, picnicdurham.com.
Pig Pickin’ with PICNIC at Fullsteam
PICNIC celebrates its one-year anniversary with pig pickins’ throughout the month. Visit Fullsteam for live music and whole hog barbecue with PICNIC’s “Barbecue Man” Wyatt Dickson. 4-7 p.m. Feb. 12. Fullsteam Brewery, 726 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. 919-682-2337, fullsteam.ag/.
Taste of the Triangle: Il Palio with Chef Teddy Diggs
Chef Diggs of Il Palio will bring a taste of the Roman countryside to Chapel Hill and to our classroom. He honors the tradition of Italian hospitality by using the best local and Italian ingredients and preparing them in a simple way that focuses on the food. You will be saying “abbondanza” at the end of this class! Menu: Tonnarelli Pasta Cacio e Pep; Spaghetti Ajo, Ojo, Pepperoncino; Rigatoni Pasta Carbonara; Pasta alla Gricia; Bombalotti all’ Amatriciana 6 p.m. Feb. 2. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Cooks and Books: Lunch with Kian Lam Kho
Join us at The Granary to celebrate Kian Lam Kho’s cookbook, Phoenix Claws and Jade Trees. Tickets are $75 per person and include dinner, a copy of the cookbook, service fee and tax. Reserve by calling McIntyre’s Books at 919-542-3030. Food writer, author of 10 cookbooks and Asian cuisine expert, Nancie McDermott, will be the guest hostess for this luncheon. McDermott has written several cookbooks on Asian cuisine and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 3. $75. The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121, fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Mount Carmel Country Breakfast
Menu includes Country Ham and Sausage, Bacon, Eggs, Grits and Gravy, Stewed Apples, Homemade Biscuits, Jams and Jellies, Coffee and Juice.A Breakfast that Grandma would be proud to serve!Eat In or Take Out! - All You Can Eat! Join us for breakfast and a Bake Sale. 8-11 a.m. Feb. 4. Adults $10 - Children Under 12 years $5. Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2016 Mount Carmel Church Rd., Chapel Hill. 919-933-8565, mcbc1803.org.
Kids in the Kitchen: Egg Rolls and Fried Rice
Forget take-out. It’s never too early to get kids interested in cooking at home. After this class, you will be able to enjoy a great classic take-out food that will be healthier and taste better. Home cooking is an enjoyable way to introduce other cuisines and then spin them into something familiar. Menu: BBQ Chicken Egg Rolls; Chinese Fried Rice; Apple Pie Egg Roll Sundae 11 a.m. Feb. 4. $40. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Burnell Baptist Church Wildlife Supper
The 15th Annual Burnell Baptist Church Wildlife Supper and Auction will be held on Feb. 4. Food will be served at 5 p.m. with the auction to follow. Everyone is welcome to attend. Contact Rev. Jessie Brock at 919-894-1418 with questions. 5 p.m. Feb. 4. Free. Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Rd., Four Oaks. 919-894-1418, burnellbaptistchurch.org.
An Evening of Wine and Dance
Enjoy some of the best local wine while swaying to the rhythm of traditional Ballroom and Latin melodies. Set in the unique atmosphere of the Chatham Hill Winery, this is a dance event you don’t want to miss.$10 admission includes:Dance lesson by Andre Avila (at 7pm) — Light hors d’oeuvres. Wine available for purchase. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4. $10 admission, Wine available for purchase. Chatham Hill Winery, 8245 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary. 919-380-7135
The Jewish/Southern Mash-up Cooking Class
In this class you will learn how easy it is to balance heritage and local culture. Jewish/southern has started to show up on the food scene. Letus show you how to use common Jewish ingredients and incorporate them into a traditional southern meal that surprises your friends and family. Menu: Everything Biscuit with Lox and Caper Butter; Matzo-Fried Green Tomatoes with Horseradish-Buttermilk Dressing; Fried Chicken and Waffled Latkes with Hot-Honey Sauce; Banana Pudding with Matzo Wafers 2 p.m. Feb. 5. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
African Coffee Tasting
In our next Larry’s Coffee Lab Series, coffee scientist Jeremy Behne will be your guide on a flavor trip to the three main coffee regions: the Americas, the Pacific Rim and Africa. Our goal is to become familiar with a few unique coffees and explore some unique characteristics of coffee from these geographic regions. This session is about the coffee of Africa. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 8. Free. 42 and Lawrence, 134 E. Martin St., Raleigh. ,
Food Truck Caravan: Buddhalicious
Buddhalicious brings Southeast Asian food to the Triangle area. They offer food that is as vibrant and colorful as their truck. The best flavors from places like Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Singapore combine to satisfy any Asian cravings you may have. The dishes that will be prepared tonight will make you rethink Asian fusion food. Menu: Thai Shrimp Larb Salad; Lemongrass Beef with Papaya Salad; Banana with Coconut Tapioca 6 p.m. Feb. 6. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Taste of the Triangle: Royale
New to the Triangle, Chef Jeff Seizer has joined an accomplished team to open up Royale in downtown Raleigh. It is the combination of American Bistro fare with European and French influences that makes his cooking special. These are the experiences that you will find when you visit our classroom too. Menu: Hand Pulled Mozzarella with Bitter Greens and Pesto; Bucatini Caccio e Pepe; Duck Ã l’Orange 6 p.m. Feb. 8. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Weight Control Made Delicious
Yes, you can have your cake and eat it too —at least in moderation. In this lively and educational hands-on class, Dr. Marc Edwards, a family physician and trained cook, will show you how to apply the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda to eat your way to health and vitality. Learn more about him and Ayurveda at atoqi.com/ayurveda. Menu: Fenugreek Cake; Kamut Berries with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate; French Lentils with Carrots and Fennel; Roasted Butternut Squash with Kalonji and Paprika; Fresh Yogurt Drink 11 a.m. Feb. 11. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Sweetheart Social by Triangle Gluten-Free
We’re doing a Sweetheart Social with Gluten-Free Queen Hadassah Patterson! We’ll have great music, perfect wine and just plain amazing food that happens to be gluten-free! Menu includes appetizers, three courses, dessert and wine. This is a mixer —so don’t feel obligated to bring a date, singles and couples are welcome. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $50 for one ticket, $90 for two. Midway Community Kitchen, 505 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. 919-280-0895, midwaycommunitykitchen.com.
Wine and beer tastings
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Lassiter Distilling Co. is one of North Carolina’s newest distilleries. We make Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum, a full flavored rum that shines in cocktails. We do everything in our facility in old downtown Knightdale, from raw ingredients to bottle. We’d love to show you around! Tours run for 30-45 minutes depending on how many folks come and how many questions we get. Tours include a sample of our Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum for all guests 21 and over. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., Saturdays, $5. Lassiter Distilling Co., 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
The Many Faces of Rioja Wine Class
Explore Spain’s premier wine region, one of the country’s two declared Denominacion de Origen Calificada, and taste some of its benchmark wine producers. Tempranillo is a moldable grape that lends itself well to a winemaker’s vision, as Beverage Director Paula de Pano learned from some of Rioja’s winemakers on her last trip to Spain. Taste for the consistently high quality of this wine for yourself — without breaking the bank! $40 includes wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2. The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121, fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Central Coast Pinot Noir Wine Class
Who doesn’t love a good Pinot Noir? A food-friendly, upfront fruit, with lively acidity that makes you reach for another pour of wine. California wines that have been shying away from the higher alcohol styles recently,Â are barreling their way into drinkers’ hearts and finding their footing as alternatives to Burgundy — without having to wait for the wines to mature.$45 includes wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9. The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121, fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Food Tours
Taste Carolina: Chapel Hill and Carrboro
Go behind the scenes in Chapel Hill and Carrboro where traditional and modern farm-to-table cuisine comes to life. From fine-dining restaurants to mom-and-pop shops, sample innovative and upscale dishes all sourced from local ingredients. Known for being on the forefront of the Slow Food movement and for restaurants that have redefined Southern cooking, Chapel Hill and Carrboro is one of the best places in the country to live and eat! Tours are open for advance registration on Saturdays. Private tours can be arranged for groups on weekdays and weeknights. Schedules are subject to change. 11 a.m., 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $55-$65. Open Eye Cafe, 100-C E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-968-9410, tastecarolina.net.
Taste Carolina: Downtown Durham
Home to renovated tobacco warehouses, the Durham Performing Arts Center, the Durham Bulls and Historic Parrish Street, downtown Durham is about cutting edge culture and fantastic food. Let us show you this vibrant city and introduce you to the restaurants, shops and people that are making Durham one of the nation’s cultural hotspots. With a farm-to-table focus and artisan preparation of innovative cuisine, you will discover all of Durham’s flavors! 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $55-$69.50. Durham Visitors Center, 101 E. Morgan St., Durham. 919-371-2653, tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Hillsborough
Experience North Carolina’s best restaurants and food shops on a walking food tour of historic downtown Hillsborough, which boasts Southern charm, 18th and 19th century architecture, and a vibrant literary and artistic scene. It is also home to fantastic restaurants with a true farm-to-table vibe. Talk with chefs, owners, and farmers while exploring Hillsborough’s history and architecture. Enjoy the warmth and friendliness of the town and, of course, plenty of food, including handmade chocolates, famous scones, local beer, organic wine, and a stop at one of the most esteemed restaurants in the Southeast! 11 a.m. Saturdays. $50. Saratoga Grill, 108 S. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-732-2214, tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Downtown Raleigh
The capital of North Carolina is home to some of the most dynamic restaurants in the country. Known for effortlessly blending modern architecture with historic buildings and monuments, Raleigh showcases fine dining and eclectic eateries. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, you’ll come away with a new appreciation of downtown Raleigh while enjoying innovative ethnic and southern cuisine, all with an emphasis on local products. There’s something for everyone in Raleigh! 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m., 2, 3:30 and 4 p.m. Saturdays, $55-$69.50. City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. 919-832-3775, tastecarolina.net
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Pub Crawl
The tour is designed for all types of guests seeking a unique and different downtown Durham experience. Join us for this fun 2 1/2-hour, 1-mile tour where you obtain special treatment at four of downtown Durham’s latest, hip and clever bars, restaurants and pubs! 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Tyler’s Restaurant and Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Walking Food Tour
Tobacco Road Tours is bringing its own spin on this popular culinary travel experience to downtown Raleigh, offering participants a unique experience combining history, walking, tasting and fun. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh., tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Craft Cocktails
On the Raleigh Craft Cocktail and Cultural Walking Tour, meet bar owners, bartenders and industry experts at four downtown Raleigh cocktail havens. 4-7 p.m. Saturdays. $48.98 plus $2 service fee (includes 4 cocktails). Circa 1888, 412 W. Davie St, Raleigh, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Pub Crawl
Learn about Raleigh’s ghosts and visit three of the city’s hottest bars and pubs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Mecca Restaurant, 13 E. Martin St., Raleigh. tobaccoroadtours.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Raleigh
Experience a guided culinary journey of sight and taste that spans all 5 downtown districts to sample a cross-section of some of Raleigh’s unique local restaurant venues, blended together with some forgotten historical tidbits that leaves you full of new insights on the downtown culinary landscape. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, $45. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. trianglefoodtour.com
