2017 Valentine’s dinner reservations in the Triangle and more for your foodie sweetheart

Note: Restaurant owners and chefs, don’t see your business listed. Send a note before 8 a.m. Monday to be included in Wednesday’s paper or after to be included online to aweigl@newsobserver.com.
Are you looking for Valentine’s Day plans for you and your sweetheart?
Here’s a roundup of some of the offerings from Triangle restaurants, tour groups, bakeries and more by county.
Wake County
Raleigh’s Babylon restaurant is serving a special four-course meal for $70 per person on Valentine’s Day. Some of the courses include: duck confit, lamb tangine, classic Ceasar salad, chocolate lava cake and red velvet whoopie pies. To see full menu, go to babylonraleigh.com/2017/01/valentines-day-at-babylon/. Call 919-838-8595.
Cary’s Chef’s Palette is offering a special menu from 5-9:30 p.m. Valentine’s Day. The menu includes: Zebra-striped lobster-filled ravioli with seared scallops, grilled shrimp, asparagus and sherry cream sauce; bacon, spinach and Parmesan-stuffed chicken breast with roasted potatoes, sautéed haricot verts and parmesan cream sauce; and grilled beef tenderloin with creamy mashed potatoes, sautéed haricot verts and a side of shiitake mushroom Bordelaise sauce. To see the full menu, go to chefspalette.net/valentines-day-menu. Call 919-267-6011.
Cary’s Herons restaurant at The Umstead Hotel is offering a special four-course dinner for $115 plus $60 for wine pairings from Feb. 10-14. The entrees include m o n k f i s h with Vadouvan curry, dried tangerine, coriander pesto, cauliflower and finger lime or beef with charred turnip, Savoy cabbage, lions mane, fermented garlic and balsamic vinegar. To see the full menu, go to theumstead.com//assets/pdfs/valentines2017.pdf Call 919-447-4050.
If you want to dine at home, Fuquay-Varina’s Hook & Cleaver Market on Broad is offering take-home meals that include wine, an antipasti salad, New York strip steaks with roasted asparagus and potatoes and chocolate mousse or chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert for $59.99 per couple. You can add lobster tails, crab cakes and jumbo shrimp for an additional cost. The dinners are available Feb. 10-14. Info: hookandcleavermarket.com/ To reserve, call 919-577- 3900.
Raleigh’s Lucettegrace bakery is offering a special macaron gift box with flavors that are inspired by aphrodisiacs; hence, the name: “aphrodisiamacs.” It costs $22 and will be available starting now through Valentine’s Day. Special desserts in shades of pink through deep red also will be available Feb. 11-14. To place an order, call 919-307-4950. Info: lucettegrace.com
Raleigh’s Sullivan’s Steakhouse is offering a special three-course dinner for $69 per person before 5 p.m. and $79 after 5 p.m. the menu is offered Feb. 10-14. Some highlights include a seafood tasting for two with four jumbo shrimp, seared ahi tuna and two oysters on the half shell; two seared center-cut filet mignon with foie gras truffle butter and Madeira demi glaze; and cherry chocolate passion cocktail. Call 919-833-2888.
Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours has partnered with several downtown Raleigh restaurants to offer special Valentine’s Day walking food tours. There will be a 1:30 p.m. lunch tour with visits to Oro, Calavera, Beasley’s, Treat and Bittersweet. There is a 4:30 p.m. dinner tour with visits to Oro, Calavera, Chuck’s and Bittersweet. Cost: $65 per person. Weekend tours are also scheduled across the Triangle. Info: tastecarolina.com.
Orange County
Chapel Hill’s Il Palio restaurant is offering a special four-course menu on Valentine’s Day. Some of the dishes include: grilled swordfish and octupus with olive oil crushed potatoes or milk-braised pork with polenta and fennel. To see the full menu, go to ilpalio.com/valentines-day-menu/. Cost: $78. Call 919-918-2545.
Chapel Hill’s Lantern restaurant is offering a three-course meal for $68 per person with optional wine pairings for an additional $27. For a reservation, call 919-969-8846. Info: lanternrestaurant.com.
Durham County
The Counting House restaurant at Durham’s 21c Hotel is offering a special four-course menu from 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 14 for $45 to $70 per person. Wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. The menu includes such options as marinated beef tenderloin with black garlic, cauliflower and turnip greens; and a king crab risotto, which can be added for an additional $10. The restaurant is also offering a special three-course prix fixe dinner menu on Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18 for $55 per person plus $20 for wine pairings. Of course, the hotel is offering special rates and packages if you want to spend the night. For dinner reservations, call 919-956-6760. Info: 21cDurham.com
Durham’s Piedmont restaurant is offering a special four-course seasonal tasting menu throughout the month of February, which highlights beets. Some of the dishes include: slow roasted beet with scallion and trumpet mushrooms; and lamb mezzelune with beet jus, beet greens and poppy seeds. Cost is $45 per person or $60 with wine pairings. Call 919- 683-1213. Info: piedmontrestaurant.com and click on Events.
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl
Comments