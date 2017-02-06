Mouthful

February 6, 2017 8:41 AM

Raleigh’s Cafe de los Muertos has closed

Mouthful

All about the food scene in the Triangle

By Andrea Weigl

aweigl@newsobserver.com

Raleigh’s Cafe de los Muertos, a popular downtown coffee shop, has closed, according social media posts.

It looks like new owners will take over the cafe and reopen. (We’ll post an update if we get one from the new or old owners.)

Mac Cady, a web designer who also had worked on documentary films, opened the shop in 2014. The shop not only roasted its own coffee beans on site but worked closely with local coffee roasters, Raleigh Coffee Co. and Oak City Roasters. They also sold food from local restaurants and bakers, P.G. Werth’s, Sweet Jane’s Bakery, The Phantom Baker and The Vegan Lover.

The coffee shop closed briefly earlier this year related to a tax issue and cheekily posted that the N.C. Department of Revenue encouraged them to do “a little remodeling.”

Info: cafemuertos.com

Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl

Related content

Mouthful

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

View more video

About Mouthful

This blog's focus is all things food in the Triangle: where to dine, where to shop, what to eat, what to cook. Food writer Andrea Weigl maintains this blog.

Entertainment Videos