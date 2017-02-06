Raleigh’s Cafe de los Muertos has closed

Raleigh’s Cafe de los Muertos, a popular downtown coffee shop, has closed, according social media posts.
A sincere thank you to everyone that helped make the cafe what it was, a special place. Stay tuned for new owners to re-open the cafe soon.— Café de los Muertos (@CafeMuertos) February 6, 2017
It looks like new owners will take over the cafe and reopen. (We’ll post an update if we get one from the new or old owners.)
Mac Cady, a web designer who also had worked on documentary films, opened the shop in 2014. The shop not only roasted its own coffee beans on site but worked closely with local coffee roasters, Raleigh Coffee Co. and Oak City Roasters. They also sold food from local restaurants and bakers, P.G. Werth’s, Sweet Jane’s Bakery, The Phantom Baker and The Vegan Lover.
The coffee shop closed briefly earlier this year related to a tax issue and cheekily posted that the N.C. Department of Revenue encouraged them to do “a little remodeling.”
Info: cafemuertos.com
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl
