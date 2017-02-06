Royale’s chef Jeff Seizer teaching a cooking class at Southern Season

Here’s a weekly roundup of upcoming food, beer and wine events, tours, classes, workshops and more across the Triangle.
Taste of the Triangle: Royale
New to the Triangle, Chef Jeff Seizer has joined an accomplished team to open up Royale in downtown Raleigh. It is the combination of American Bistro fare with European and French influences that makes his cooking special. These are the experiences that you will find when you visit our classroom too. Menu: Hand Pulled Mozzarella with Bitter Greens and Pesto; Bucatini Caccio e Pepe; Duck Ã l’Orange. 6 p.m. Feb. 8. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
African Coffee Tasting
In our next Larry’s Coffee Lab Series, coffee scientist Jeremy Behne will be your guide on a flavor trip to the three main coffee regions: the Americas, the Pacific Rim and Africa. Our goal is to become familiar with a few unique coffees and explore some unique characteristics of coffee from these geographic regions. This session is about the coffee of Africa. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 8. Free. 42 and Lawrence, 134 E. Martin St., Raleigh. ,
Weight Control Made Delicious
Yes, you can have your cake and eat it too —at least in moderation. In this lively and educational hands-on class, Dr. Marc Edwards, a family physician and trained cook, will show you how to apply the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda to eat your way to health and vitality. Learn more about him and Ayurveda at atoqi.com/ayurveda. Menu: Fenugreek Cake; Kamut Berries with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate; French Lentils with Carrots and Fennel; Roasted Butternut Squash with Kalonji and Paprika; Fresh Yogurt Drink 11 a.m. Feb. 11. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Saint Valentine’s Sweetheart Brunch
Looking for the perfect way to kick-off your Valentine’s Day celebration? Grab your friends, BFF, or sweetheart and join us on Sunday Feb. 12 from 12PM-3PM at your favorite little museum cafe. We will be serving up all our signature breakfast-lunch flavors, as well as mimosas, Southern Spiked Tea, and Blackberry Ginger Collins cocktails, for you and your boo to celebrate. Also be looking out for our special Nasher champagne flutes and themed desserts! Come brunch with the best, and reserve your seat by calling 919-684-6032. 12-3 p.m. Feb. 12. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr., Durham. 919-684-5135, nasher.duke.edu.
Pig Pickin’ with PICNIC at Fullsteam
PICNIC celebrates its one-year anniversary with pig pickins’ throughout the month. Visit Fullsteam for live music and whole hog barbecue with PICNIC’s “Barbecue Man” Wyatt Dickson. 4-7 p.m. Feb. 12. Fullsteam Brewery, 726 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. 919-682-2337, fullsteam.ag/.
Dine & Dance With Mambo Dinamico Salsa Co.
Join Mambo Dinamico for a special Valentine’s Day event. Bring your sweetheart for a couples’ dance lesson (perfect for beginners) and a delicious, 3-course Cuban meal. Chocolate and a rose included for the ladies. Choose from dinner at 7 p.m. followed by a Latin dance lesson at 8 p.m., or start with the lesson at 7 p.m. and follow with dinner at 8 p.m. .Open dancing 9 p.m.-midnight. 7 p.m. Feb. 14 $27.50/person ($54.95 per couple). Carmen’s Cuban Cafe & Lounge, 108-D Factory Shops Road, Morrisville. 919-467-8080, carmenscubancafe.com.
Cajun Creole Cooking Class
Let these meals from the Big Easy get your tongues wagging. With a blend of city Creole and that country Cajun you will see how the food of Louisiana spreads that love of life in their food as well as their music. Menu: Red Beans and Rice; Crawfish Etouffe with Dirty Rice; Corn Maque Choux; Bananas Foster. 5 p.m. Feb. 16. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Biscuits vs. Cornbread
Every good Southern cook has their own recipe for biscuits and cornbread. What is the secret to cornbread that is both moist and crusty? Is it the flour, how you work the dough, or the cast iron pan? In this hands-on class you will learn the secrets for light, flaky biscuits to what is the best cast iron pan to use to prepare these down-home treats. Menu: Southern Buttermilk Biscuit; Herbed Egg and Cheese Strata; Orange Honey Compound Butter; Country Ham; Skillet Cornbread. 11 a.m. Feb. 18. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Picnic Pig Pickin at Steel String Brewery
PICNIC celebrates its one- year anniversary with pig pickins’ throughout the month of February. Visit Steel String Brewery Sunday for whole hog barbecue from PICNIC’s Barbecue Man Wyatt Dickson. 3-7 p.m. Feb. 19. Steel String Brewery, 106 S. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-240-7215, steelstringbrewery.com.
Larry’s Lab: Triangular Cupping
In our next Larry’s Coffee Lab Series, Coffee Scientist Jeremy Behne will be your guide on a flavor trip to the three main coffee regions: the Americas, the Pacific Rim and Africa. Our goal is to become familiar with a few unique coffees and explore some unique characteristics of coffee from these geographic regions. This session is about "Triangular Cupping," a fun competition-style tasting in which you try to distinguish the coffees on the table based on region and unique flavor notes in the coffee. Specifically, you are given 3 cups. Two are the same, one is different. Can you tell which is different? And which country? 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. 42 & Lawrence, 134 E. Martin St., Raleigh.
Thai at Home
With a menu that is as aromatic as it is flavorful, Amanda will walk you through how to use Asian ingredients to achieve that delicate balance of sweet, savory, salty and spicy flavors that Thai cooking is famous for. Menu: Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce; Tom Yam Gung (Shrimp and Lemongrass Soup with Chiles); Mee Krob (Fried Rice Noodles with Lime Leaves); Tofu. 6 p.m. Feb. 22. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Wine and beer tastings
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Lassiter Distilling Co. is one of North Carolina’s newest distilleries. We make Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum, a full flavored rum that shines in cocktails. We do everything in our facility in old downtown Knightdale, from raw ingredients to bottle. We’d love to show you around! Tours run for 30-45 minutes depending on how many folks come and how many questions we get. Tours include a sample of our Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum for all guests 21 and over. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., Saturdays, $5. Lassiter Distilling Co., 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
Central Coast Pinot Noir Wine Class
Who doesn’t love a good Pinot Noir? A food-friendly, upfront fruit, with lively acidity that makes you reach for another pour of wine. California wines that have been shying away from the higher alcohol styles recently,Â are barreling their way into drinkers’ hearts and finding their footing as alternatives to Burgundy — without having to wait for the wines to mature.$45 includes wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9. The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121, fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Food Tours
Taste Carolina: Chapel Hill and Carrboro
Go behind the scenes in Chapel Hill and Carrboro where traditional and modern farm-to-table cuisine comes to life. From fine-dining restaurants to mom-and-pop shops, sample innovative and upscale dishes all sourced from local ingredients. Known for being on the forefront of the Slow Food movement and for restaurants that have redefined Southern cooking, Chapel Hill and Carrboro is one of the best places in the country to live and eat! Tours are open for advance registration on Saturdays. Private tours can be arranged for groups on weekdays and weeknights. Schedules are subject to change. 11 a.m., 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $55-$65. Open Eye Cafe, 100-C E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-968-9410, tastecarolina.net.
Taste Carolina: Downtown Durham
Home to renovated tobacco warehouses, the Durham Performing Arts Center, the Durham Bulls and Historic Parrish Street, downtown Durham is about cutting edge culture and fantastic food. Let us show you this vibrant city and introduce you to the restaurants, shops and people that are making Durham one of the nation’s cultural hotspots. With a farm-to-table focus and artisan preparation of innovative cuisine, you will discover all of Durham’s flavors! 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $55-$69.50. Durham Visitors Center, 101 E. Morgan St., Durham. 919-371-2653, tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Hillsborough
Experience North Carolina’s best restaurants and food shops on a walking food tour of historic downtown Hillsborough, which boasts Southern charm, 18th and 19th century architecture, and a vibrant literary and artistic scene. It is also home to fantastic restaurants with a true farm-to-table vibe. Talk with chefs, owners, and farmers while exploring Hillsborough’s history and architecture. Enjoy the warmth and friendliness of the town and, of course, plenty of food, including handmade chocolates, famous scones, local beer, organic wine, and a stop at one of the most esteemed restaurants in the Southeast! 11 a.m. Saturdays. $50. Saratoga Grill, 108 S. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-732-2214, tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Downtown Raleigh
The capital of North Carolina is home to some of the most dynamic restaurants in the country. Known for effortlessly blending modern architecture with historic buildings and monuments, Raleigh showcases fine dining and eclectic eateries. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, you’ll come away with a new appreciation of downtown Raleigh while enjoying innovative ethnic and southern cuisine, all with an emphasis on local products. There’s something for everyone in Raleigh! 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m., 2, 3:30 and 4 p.m. Saturdays, $55-$69.50. City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. 919-832-3775, tastecarolina.net
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Pub Crawl
The tour is designed for all types of guests seeking a unique and different downtown Durham experience. Join us for this fun 2 1/2-hour, 1-mile tour where you obtain special treatment at four of downtown Durham’s latest, hip and clever bars, restaurants and pubs! 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Tyler’s Restaurant and Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Walking Food Tour
Tobacco Road Tours is bringing its own spin on this popular culinary travel experience to downtown Raleigh, offering participants a unique experience combining history, walking, tasting and fun. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh., tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Craft Cocktails
On the Raleigh Craft Cocktail and Cultural Walking Tour, meet bar owners, bartenders and industry experts at four downtown Raleigh cocktail havens. 4-7 p.m. Saturdays. $48.98 plus $2 service fee (includes 4 cocktails). Circa 1888, 412 W. Davie St, Raleigh, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Pub Crawl
Learn about Raleigh’s ghosts and visit three of the city’s hottest bars and pubs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Mecca Restaurant, 13 E. Martin St., Raleigh. tobaccoroadtours.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Raleigh
Experience a guided culinary journey of sight and taste that spans all 5 downtown districts to sample a cross-section of some of Raleigh’s unique local restaurant venues, blended together with some forgotten historical tidbits that leaves you full of new insights on the downtown culinary landscape. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, $45. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. trianglefoodtour.com
