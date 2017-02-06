Toast to the Triangle tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 31st annual Toast to the Triangle, the culinary competition and silent auction that raises money for the Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities.
Guests will enjoy samples from 40 Triangle restaurants and breweries, vote for their favorites, and even meet some of the chefs and brewers. The event is 6-8:30 p.m. March 5 at N.C. State University’s McKimmon Center in Raleigh.
Some of the participating restaurants and breweries include: Angus Barn, Aviator Brewing Co., Azitra, Bare Bones, Basan, Clouds Brewing, Dean’s Seafood, The Haymaker, Mura, Lynnwood Brewing Concern, Neomonde, On the Square, Plates Neighborhood Kitchen, Ragazzi’s, Raleigh Brewing Co., Relish, Rey’s, Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, Tarboro Brewing Co. and Twisted Fork.
Tickets cost $80 per person or $150 for a pair. Tickets can be purchased at toasttothetriangle.org/tickets.
Proceeds benefit the Tammy Lynn Center, a Raleigh nonprofit that provides educational, residential and family support services to nearly 400 families with children with developmental disablities.
Info: toasttothetriangle.org.
