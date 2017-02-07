Mouthful

Pop-up Chinese restaurant at Raleigh’s Royale on Feb. 21

Raleigh’s Royale is offering monthly pop-up dinners; the next one will be a New York-style Chinese restaurant feast on Feb. 21.

The dinner will be served family style and diners can buy tickets in pairs for $150. The menu includes pu pu platter, Kung Pao wings, egg rolls, vegetarian spring rolls, spareribs, scallion pancakes, wontons, beef with string beans and cashews, General Tso’s chicken, shrimp with lobster sauce, cold sesame noodles, fried rice and bok choy. For an additional $50, you can add whole roasted Peking duck. For an additional $40, you can order whole fried Szechuan fish.

The $150 price includes flaming Scorpion Bowls and other specialty cocktails, Asian beers and wines to complement. Diners will take home housemade fortune cookies.

For reservations, call 919-977-3043.

It is also worth noting that Royale is now open for lunch from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.

Royale is at 200 E. Martin St., Raleigh.

Info: RoyaleRaleigh.com

