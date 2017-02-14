Sheri Castle teaching chicken cooking class at Southern Season

Here’s a weekly roundup of upcoming food, beer and wine events, tours, classes, workshops and more across the Triangle.
Cajun Creole Cooking Class
Let these meals from the Big Easy get your tongues wagging. With a blend of city Creole and that country Cajun you will see how the food of Louisiana spreads that love of life in their food as well as their music. Menu: Red Beans and Rice; Crawfish Etouffe with Dirty Rice; Corn Maque Choux; Bananas Foster. 5 p.m. Feb. 16. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Biscuits vs. Cornbread
Every good Southern cook has their own recipe for biscuits and cornbread. What is the secret to cornbread that is both moist and crusty? Is it the flour, how you work the dough, or the cast iron pan? In this hands-on class you will learn the secrets for light, flaky biscuits to what is the best cast iron pan to use to prepare these down-home treats. Menu: Southern Buttermilk Biscuit; Herbed Egg and Cheese Strata; Orange Honey Compound Butter; Country Ham; Skillet Cornbread. 11 a.m. Feb. 18. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Picnic Pig Pickin at Steel String Brewery
PICNIC celebrates its one- year anniversary with pig pickins’ throughout the month of February. Visit Steel String Brewery Sunday for whole hog barbecue from PICNIC’s Barbecue Man Wyatt Dickson. 3-7 p.m. Feb. 19. Steel String Brewery, 106 S. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-240-7215, steelstringbrewery.com.
Larry’s Lab: Triangular Cupping
In our next Larry’s Coffee Lab Series, Coffee Scientist Jeremy Behne will be your guide on a flavor trip to the three main coffee regions: the Americas, the Pacific Rim and Africa. Our goal is to become familiar with a few unique coffees and explore some unique characteristics of coffee from these geographic regions. This session is about "Triangular Cupping," a fun competition-style tasting in which you try to distinguish the coffees on the table based on region and unique flavor notes in the coffee. Specifically, you are given 3 cups. Two are the same, one is different. Can you tell which is different? And which country? 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. 42 & Lawrence, 134 E. Martin St., Raleigh.
Thai at Home
With a menu that is as aromatic as it is flavorful, Amanda will walk you through how to use Asian ingredients to achieve that delicate balance of sweet, savory, salty and spicy flavors that Thai cooking is famous for. Menu: Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce; Tom Yam Gung (Shrimp and Lemongrass Soup with Chiles); Mee Krob (Fried Rice Noodles with Lime Leaves); Tofu. 6 p.m. Feb. 22. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Chicken in Every Pot
Chicken is not just for throwing on the BBQ or winging it up with a hot sauce. Every good Southern cook needs to have a great chicken and dumpling recipe in her recipe book. Instructor Sheri Castle will show you how to make a wide range of dishes that will dress up the mildest of birds. Menu: Sheri’s Famous Chicken and Dumplings; Sheri’s Even More Famous Chicken and White Bean Chili; Brazilian Chicken Stew; Fancy Banana Pudding (this time, the eggs come first) 6 p.m. Feb. 23. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133,southernseason.com.
Traditional Japanese Tea Gatherings
Join us for a moment of respite in the Duke Gardens teahouse, where you will experience the warmth of a traditional Japanese tea gathering. Tea guests meet at the Doris Duke Center to be escorted to the teahouse for these intimate gatherings. Daytime teas are open for children age 6 and older with an accompanying adult, at the family rate. Two seatings. Participant limit: 10.Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu. Pre-registration required (parking pass included).10:45 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-2:15 p.m. Feb. 25. Fee: Gardens members $35; general public $45. Family rate $45 per adult/child; additional children $15 each. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
PICNIC Pig Pickin’ at Ponysaurus
PICNIC celebrates its 1 year anniversary with pig pickins’ throughout February. Visit Ponysaurus Feb.26th from 12 to 4 for whole hog barbecue from PICNIC’s Wyatt Dickson. Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 26. Ponysaurus Brewing Co., 219 Hood St., Durham. 844-369-7669
Wine and beer tastings
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Lassiter Distilling Co. is one of North Carolina’s newest distilleries. We make Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum, a full flavored rum that shines in cocktails. We do everything in our facility in old downtown Knightdale, from raw ingredients to bottle. We’d love to show you around! Tours run for 30-45 minutes depending on how many folks come and how many questions we get. Tours include a sample of our Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum for all guests 21 and over. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., Saturdays, $5. Lassiter Distilling Co., 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
Food Tours
Taste Carolina: Chapel Hill and Carrboro
Go behind the scenes in Chapel Hill and Carrboro where traditional and modern farm-to-table cuisine comes to life. From fine-dining restaurants to mom-and-pop shops, sample innovative and upscale dishes all sourced from local ingredients. Known for being on the forefront of the Slow Food movement and for restaurants that have redefined Southern cooking, Chapel Hill and Carrboro is one of the best places in the country to live and eat! Tours are open for advance registration on Saturdays. Private tours can be arranged for groups on weekdays and weeknights. Schedules are subject to change. 11 a.m., 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $55-$65. Open Eye Cafe, 100-C E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-968-9410, tastecarolina.net.
Taste Carolina: Downtown Durham
Home to renovated tobacco warehouses, the Durham Performing Arts Center, the Durham Bulls and Historic Parrish Street, downtown Durham is about cutting edge culture and fantastic food. Let us show you this vibrant city and introduce you to the restaurants, shops and people that are making Durham one of the nation’s cultural hotspots. With a farm-to-table focus and artisan preparation of innovative cuisine, you will discover all of Durham’s flavors! 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $55-$69.50. Durham Visitors Center, 101 E. Morgan St., Durham. 919-371-2653, tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Hillsborough
Experience North Carolina’s best restaurants and food shops on a walking food tour of historic downtown Hillsborough, which boasts Southern charm, 18th and 19th century architecture, and a vibrant literary and artistic scene. It is also home to fantastic restaurants with a true farm-to-table vibe. Talk with chefs, owners, and farmers while exploring Hillsborough’s history and architecture. Enjoy the warmth and friendliness of the town and, of course, plenty of food, including handmade chocolates, famous scones, local beer, organic wine, and a stop at one of the most esteemed restaurants in the Southeast! 11 a.m. Saturdays. $50. Saratoga Grill, 108 S. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-732-2214, tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Downtown Raleigh
The capital of North Carolina is home to some of the most dynamic restaurants in the country. Known for effortlessly blending modern architecture with historic buildings and monuments, Raleigh showcases fine dining and eclectic eateries. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, you’ll come away with a new appreciation of downtown Raleigh while enjoying innovative ethnic and southern cuisine, all with an emphasis on local products. There’s something for everyone in Raleigh! 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m., 2, 3:30 and 4 p.m. Saturdays, $55-$69.50. City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. 919-832-3775, tastecarolina.net
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Pub Crawl
The tour is designed for all types of guests seeking a unique and different downtown Durham experience. Join us for this fun 2 1/2-hour, 1-mile tour where you obtain special treatment at four of downtown Durham’s latest, hip and clever bars, restaurants and pubs! 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Tyler’s Restaurant and Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Walking Food Tour
Tobacco Road Tours is bringing its own spin on this popular culinary travel experience to downtown Raleigh, offering participants a unique experience combining history, walking, tasting and fun. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh., tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Craft Cocktails
On the Raleigh Craft Cocktail and Cultural Walking Tour, meet bar owners, bartenders and industry experts at four downtown Raleigh cocktail havens. 4-7 p.m. Saturdays. $48.98 plus $2 service fee (includes 4 cocktails). Circa 1888, 412 W. Davie St, Raleigh, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Pub Crawl
Learn about Raleigh’s ghosts and visit three of the city’s hottest bars and pubs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Mecca Restaurant, 13 E. Martin St., Raleigh. tobaccoroadtours.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Raleigh
Experience a guided culinary journey of sight and taste that spans all 5 downtown districts to sample a cross-section of some of Raleigh’s unique local restaurant venues, blended together with some forgotten historical tidbits that leaves you full of new insights on the downtown culinary landscape. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, $45. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. trianglefoodtour.com
