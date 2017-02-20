Mouthful

February 20, 2017 1:55 PM

Saltbox Seafood Joint’s second location to open in former Shrimp Boats spot in Durham

By Andrea Weigl

aweigl@newsobserver.com

Chef Ricky Moore, owner of the 205-square-foot Saltbox Seafood Joint in downtown Durham, is adding a second location. He has bought the former beloved Shrimp Boats restaurant in Durham.

Moore hopes to open the second location in the comparatively spacious 1,500-square-foot building at 2637 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd within 45 days. This outpost of the Saltbox will have indoor and outdoor dining and an expanded menu. “This is a great upgrade,” Moore said in comparison to his original takeout-only restaurant.

Moore, a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, opened the small takeout-only seafood shack in downtown Durham about five years ago. He serves fresh North Carolina seafood, known for its fried fish and crab grits.

“It’s exceeded expectations because folks treat me like a regular restaurant,” Moore said.

With the expansion, Moore, a New Bern native, wants to further educate diners that the Tar Heel state should be known for more than Calabash-style fried seafood. “I’m tired of North Carolina being overlooked as a place that celebrates regional seafood cookery,” he said.

The 48-seat location will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Once the new restaurant opens, the original Saltbox Seafood Joint at 608 N. Mangum will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Read a profile of Moore that we ran in May 2016 at http://www.newsobserver.com/living/food-drink/article76059717.html

Info: saltboxseafoodjoint.com

Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl

