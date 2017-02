They fed their Raleigh neighbors at Dusty’s Service Center, but it’s closing soon

2:18 Tar Heel of the Year: John Kane’s vision continues to transform Raleigh Pause

0:31 Downtown Raleigh coffee shop 42 & Lawrence served coffee the Gilmore Girls way

2:50 Gov. Cooper’s teacher pay plan: Raises averaging 10 percent over next two years

0:56 McMaster: 'In the Army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man'

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

1:16 Trump claims Obama might have won North Carolina in 2008 because of voter fraud

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC