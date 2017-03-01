Food events, tours and cooking classes in the Triangle

Events
Cooking for a Classic competition
Tickets are still being sold for the inaugural competition where 16 chefs compete for a chance to win a 1969 Corvette Stingray. The event is a fundraiser for the Lucy Daniels Center and is replacing the center’s annual Expressions fundraiser. The event will be held at 1705 Prime, 1705 E. Millbrook Road, in Raleigh in February and March. The first round was Feb. 20. Two chefs will be pitted against each other with the winner advancing to the next round. The winner gets the car.
The Lucy Daniels Center is a therapeutic education setting and mental health treatment facility for children of preschool- through elementary-school age.
The chefs compete in pairs, with guests and local celebrity judges at each event voting for their favorite dishes. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 seating for each event. Tickets for each battle start at $50 per person. Go to cookingforaclassic.com for tickets and a schedule.
Glasshalfull celebrates 10 years
Glasshalfull is celebrating 10 years by introducing favorite dishes and wines from the past throughout the next year. The Carrboro restaurant will bring winemakers and experts to the restaurants for special tastings. Every Tuesday, 10 percent of the restaurant’s gross sales will support the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center. Anniversary specials will be announced at www.glasshalfull.net, on social media, and by email for those who sign up for the Glasshalfull newsletter.
Raleigh Beer Garden Beer School
The Raleigh Beer Garden is hosting a series of sessions about different styles of craft beers. Classes are about an hour each with a different type of beer taught at each class. The sessions are every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and cost $10 each. The last session is Saisons and Sours, March 1. Raleigh Beer Garden is at 614 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Go to the Raleigh Beer Garden Facebook page for a link to tickets.
Empty Bowls
Empty Bowls, the signature event for Urban Ministries of Durham, is Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Durham Convention Center. Guests will sample soups from local chefs and can vote for their favorites. They will be served in handmade bowls from local artisans. The event is family friendly and includes music. The event helps Urban MInistries help the homeless. Tickets are $20 for soup only or $40 to $100 if you buy one of the bowls. umdurham.org
Beer & cheese
Fullsteam Brewery at 726 Rigsbee Ave., in Durham is hosting a beer and cheese pairing event Friday, March 3, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Cheese professional Ali Morgan will introduce four beers and eight cheeses. Tickets are $30. Seats are limited. https://goo.gl/wVesdf
Raleigh Brewing anniversary
Raleigh Brewing will celebrate its fourth anniversary Saturday, March 4, from noon midnight with beer releases, food trucks, live music and giveaways. The brewery is at 3709 Neil St., Raleigh. raleighbrewingcompany.com
Boston butt cook-off
Ray Price Harley-Davidson in Raleigh is hosting a Boston butt cook-off Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s unlimited barbecue for $5, which will go to the Ride for Kids Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Serving and judging begins at Noon. The cook-off will incorporate a celebration of women in motorsports. Professional Stunt Rider Christina Billings will sign autographs and perform stunts. The dealer is 1126 S. Saunders St., Raleigh. rayprice.com/news/events/girls-kick-butt
Jewish Food in the Global South
“Jewish Food in the Global South: A Symposium,” hosted by the Carolina Center for Jewish Studies, is a two-day event at UNC-Chapel Hill. A film series, featuring screenings of “Streit’s Matzo” and “Deli-Man,” will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Showings are free and no registration is required. A symposium Sunday is 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Global Education Center, 301 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. It will feature prominent writers, chefs and and experts on Jewish food. Advance registration is required. Go to jewishstudies.unc.edu. The symposium is free to UNC students and $10 for the public. It includes lunch and an afternoon reception.
Toast to the Triangle Culinary competition
Tickets are on sale for the 31st annual culinary competition and silent auction, which will be Sunday, March 5, at the McKimmon Center on the N.C. State University campus from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will sample from 40 restaurants and beverage providers. Proceeds go to the Tammy Lynn Memorial Foundation. The Tammy Lynn Center provides support services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Tickets are $80 per person or $150 per pair. Go to toasttothetriangle.org.
Classes
Wines of Galicia Wine Class
Learn about the topography and geographic feature of this remote growing region of Spain, and find out why they’re some of the best values in the market. $40 per person, including wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. Reserve at 919-542-2121. 6 to 8 p.m. March 9 at The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Sicilian Specialties with Nick Malgieri
Take a tour of Italy’s largest island province with Nick as she shares its distinct flavors. Menu: Sfincione: Palermo’s classic focaccia topped with onions, tomato sauce, breadcrumbs, and caciocavallo cheese; Impanata de Pesce Spada alla Messinese: Swordfish pie with olives, tomatoes, pine nuts, herb and diced swordfish filling; Cassata alla Siciliana: Classic ricotta cream and sponge cake dessert covered in an almond paste icing; Pan di Spagna: Baked rings of cream puff dough filled with orange pastry cream and sour cherry jam; Cannoli alla Palermitana. March 12, 2 p.m. $55. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Irish Cooking with Sheri Castle
Sheri will show that there is more to Irish cooking than corned beef and cabbage. Menu: St John Gogarty’s Potato-Bacon Cakes with Cumberland Sauce; Shepherd’s Pie with Beef; Buttery Skillet Cabbage; Chocolate Stout Cake. March 14, 6 p.m. $55. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Gluten Free: Vegetarian
It is not easy to try and maintain a lifestyle that is both vegetarian and gluten free. Chef Lane will share his secrets to making tasty, healthy and satisfying food that doesn’t leave you feeling like you are missing out on anything. Menu: Broccoli Cheese Fritters; Sweet Potato and Lentil Stew; Truffled Kale and Potatoes; Macaroons. March 16, 5 p.m. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Wines of Sicily Wine Class
With the advent of dedicated winemakers that have elevated the quality of wines coming from this Mediterranean island, indigenous grapes like Nero d’Avola, Frappato, Catarratto, and Zibibbo have made a strong comeback as alternatives to more well-known Italian varietals and regions.$40 per person, including wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. Reserve at 919-542-2121. 6 to 8 p.m. March 23 at The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Learn At Lunch: The Asian Galleries - Ackland Museum
The Ackland Art Museum has reinstalled its galleries of Asian art, presenting its renowned collection from across the Asian continent in a whole new way. Join the museum’s associate curator Bradley Bailey as he shares a presentation of the two components to the exhibition. This is a one-hour class. Menu: Spring Rolls, Egg Custard Pots with Asparagus and Peas; Butternut Squash Dal. March 31, noon. $30. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Casseroles that Don’t Disappoint
Remember the Women’s League and Church Fellowship cookbooks of yesteryear? Those will put you in the mood for Sheri Castle’s menu of straight-up Poppy Seed Chicken; Greek Baked Ziti; Easy Chicken Chilaquiles; Sweet Potato Sonker with Milk Dip. March 30, 6 p.m. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Mandolin - The World’s My Oyster
Mandolin is a Raleigh neighborhood restaurant that serves ingredients that often come from their own garden. Chef Sean Fowler builds the menu based on what is available. Menu: Grilled, Wild North Carolina Oysters with Mr. Soul’s Mignonette; Oysters Mandolin; Cornbread and Oyster Stuffing with Mushroom Veloute; Parsnip Mousse with Meyer Lemon, Sabayon, and Ginger Tuile. March 29, 6 p.m. $55. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Food Tours
Raleigh Pub Crawl & Haunted Adventure Tour
Raleigh is the home of Capital Phantoms, the Peg-legged ghost, Yarborough Hotel Ghosts, Moore’s Square and Tobacco Road Tours’ Raleigh Pub Crawl. On this tour you’ll spend about 25 minutes in three of Raleigh’s pubs. March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $19 plus small service fee. Mecca Restaurant, 13 E. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-832-5714
Raleigh Craft Cocktail & Cultural Walking Tour
Go behind-the-scenes on the Raleigh Craft Cocktail & Cultural Walking Tour to meet bar owners, bartenders and industry experts for a unique cocktail experience at four Downtown Raleigh cocktail havens. Drink delicious, well-balanced libations from the nation’s top mixologists. Learn about Raleigh’s integral role in the revival of the cocktail culture, as well as the origins and back-stories of the spirits in the cocktails. March 4, 11, 18, 25, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. $48.98. Circa 1888, 412 W. Davie St., Raleigh. 919-307-4597
Durham Pub Crawl & Haunted Adventure Tour
The Durham Pub Crawl & Haunted Adventure Tour is designed for guests seeking a unique and different downtown Durham n experience. This is a walking tour covering approximately 1 mile, and guests will receive special treatment at four downtown bars, restaurants and pubs. Hear ghost stories about Durham’s haunted buildings. March 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $19 plus small service fee. American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell St., Durham. 919-433-1566, americantobaccohistoricdistrict.com.
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Tour the facility in downtown Knightdale to see how Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum is made. Tours run for 30-45 minutes and include a sample of our rum for all guests 21 and over. 1 and 2 p.m. on March 4, 11, 18, 25. 5:30 p.m. on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Lassiter Distilling Company, 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
A Taste of Chapel Hill and Carrboro
Experience North Carolina’s best restaurants and food shops on a walking food tour of downtown Chapel Hill and Carrboro with Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours. From fine-dining restaurants to mom & pop shops, sample innovative and upscale dishes all sourced from local ingredients. Tours are open for advance registration on Saturdays, all yearround. Private tours can be arranged for groups on weekdays and weeknights. Schedules are subject to change. March 4, 11, 18, 25. 11 a.m., 3:15 p.m. $55-$69.50. Open Eye Cafe, 100-C E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-968-9410, openeyecafe.com.
A Taste of Downtown Durham
Experience North Carolina’s best restaurants and food shops on a walking food tour of downtown Durham with Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours. Tours are open for advance registration on Saturdays. Private tours can be arranged for groups on weekdays and weeknights. Schedules are subject to change. For the full schedule go to tastecarolina.com. March 4, 11, 18, 25. 1:45 p.m., 3 p.m. $55-$69.50. Durham Visitors Center, 101 E. Morgan St., Durham. 919-371-2653
A Taste of Downtown Raleigh
Experience Raleigh’s best restaurants and food shops on a walking food tour of downtown Raleigh with Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours. Tours are open for advance registration on Fridays and Saturdays, all year: 1:30 and 4 on Fridays, and 2, 3:30, and 4 on Saturdays. Private tours can be arranged for groups on weekdays and weeknights. Schedules are subject to change. For the full schedule, go to tastecarolina.com. $55-$69.50.
Raleigh Roots Tour
The Raleigh Roots Tour explores the areas of Seaboard Station, Mordecai and Oakwood, which are historic neighborhoods located at the edge of downtown. This tour does not walk near the Capitol or along historic Fayetteville Street. The Raleigh Roots tour has a strong foodie/farm-to-table vibe. The tour includes food at three restaurants plus a beer or wine tasting and dessert. March 4, 11, 18, 25. 10 a.m. $55-$69.50. tastecarolina.net/raleigh/
