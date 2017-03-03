Chapel Hill hosting first food truck rodeo

The Town of Chapel Hill is hosting its first food truck rodeo next month.
The Rodeo on Rosemary is scheduled Sunday, March 26, from noon to 5 p.m. on Rosemary Street between Henderson and North Columbia streets.
Twelve trucks are expected to attend. The event is organized by Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation, in collaboration with the Downtown Partnership and the Raleigh Durham Mobile Food Association.
The following trucks are scheduled to attend: Baguettaboutit, Chirba Chirba Dumpling, CockaDoodleMoo, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Gussy’s Greek Street Food, Hibachi Xpress, JAM Soft Serve Ice Cream, Morfa Empanadas, Only Burger, Pie Pushers, Sweet Traditions and Bandido’s Tacotopia.
Guests can take their food to the top of Wallace parking deck, where there will be tables and chairs. There will be games for children and a DJ.
Parking is free on Sundays in downtown Chapel Hill. Special event parking will be available at the Wallace parking deck.
For details, go to downtownchapelhill.com or the Rodeo on Rosemary page on Facebook.
