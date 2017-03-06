Rise Biscuits Donuts sets Holly Springs opening date

Rise Biscuits Donuts is ready for Holly Springs.
The popular doughnut and biscuit spot is continuing to expand its reach into Wake County. The eighth Triangle location is scheduled to open in Holly Springs Saturday, March 18. The new store is in the Holly Springs Towne Center, along N.C. 55, at 169 Grand Hill Place.
Diners who like the Holly Spring location’s Facebook page will get a free biscuit or doughnut Friday, March 17, during a preview event.
On Saturday, Rise will officially open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of opening day sales to Oakview Elementary School.
Rise got its start in Durham in 2012 at the Streets of Southpoint and started franchising in 2015. It serves a mix of creative biscuit sandwiches (fried chicken, country ham and sausage with egg and other toppings) and classic and innovative doughnuts. In addition to chocolate frosted and glazed, think maple bacon, banana pudding and carrot cake.
There are deals in place for 85 locations around the country, according to a news release. Several more are set to open in the next four months om Texas, Georgia, Floriday, Maryland and Colorado.
The Holly Springs franchise owner is Ajay Patel. Holly Springs Towne Center quickly has attracted popular retailers since it opened in the past few years, including DSW, Bed Bath and Beyond and Blaze Pizza. There also is the town’s first movie theater, Ovation Cinema Grill 9.
Info: risebiscuitsdonuts.com
