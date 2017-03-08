Food events, tours and cooking classes in the Triangle

Cooking for a Classic competition
Tickets are still being sold for the inaugural competition where 16 chefs compete for a chance to win a 1969 Corvette Stingray. The event is a fundraiser for the Lucy Daniels Center and is replacing the center’s annual Expressions fundraiser. The event will be held at 1705 Prime, 1705 E. Millbrook Road, in Raleigh in February and March. The first round was Feb. 20. Two chefs will be pitted against each other with the winner advancing to the next round. The winner gets the car.
The Lucy Daniels Center is a therapeutic education setting and mental health treatment facility for children of preschool- through elementary-school age.
The chefs compete in pairs, with guests and local celebrity judges at each event voting for their favorite dishes. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 seating for each event. Tickets for Round 2 rounds are $75 per person. Go to cookingforaclassic.com for tickets and a schedule.
Yappy Hour
Yappy Hour, the monthly fundraiser that benefits the future Rock Quarry Dog Park, is Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. People are invited to bring their dogs while tasting beer – and dog biscuits. Participants must be 21 or older for the beer tasting. A donation of $10 per person is suggested. Dogs are admitted free. A local food truck, plus Bull City Burger & Brewery (beer samples) and Barley Labs (dog treat samples), will be on site. DurhamParksFoundation.org.
Winter Soup sampling
A Winter Soup Sampling is 9 a.m. to noon, March 11 at the Carrboro Farmers’ Market, in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
Holi Festival
Viceroy Durham will partner with Bull McCabes Irish Pub Saturday, March 11, to celebrate the spring festival of Holi. The festival will be held on the lawn at Bull McCabes with food provided by Viceroy Durham. The food will be a preview of the food that Viceroy will serve when it opens for lunch. The color fight will take place between noon and 3 p.m. with children’s activities throughout the day. There will be a DJ through 11 p.m. ViceroyDurham.com
Glenwood South Goes Green
Two street festivals will be held on Glenwood Avenue Saturday, March 11, from noon to 11 p.m. and Friday, March 17,from 6 to 11 p.m. to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Hibernian Irish Pub & Restaurant and Shop Local Raleigh will host the annual St. Patrick’s Festival on the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue and 600 block of North Street. Both festivals are free to attend; food and drinks will be available for purchase. The festival lineup features Irish/Celtic, Americana and Bluegrass music along with a performance by the cover band Love Tribe. For a schedule, go to hibernianpub.com.
Mount Carmel Baptist Church BBQ and Brunswick Stew
Take out or eat in all-you-can-eat BBQ and Brunswick stew Saturday, March 11, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The church is at 2016 Mount Carmel Church Road, Chapel Hill. Tickets are $10 for adults or $6 for children 12 and younter. A takeout plate is $9. Bulk barbecue, stew, hushpuppies and slaw are available. mcbc1803.org.
Durham Food Truck Rodeo
The Durham Food Truck Rodeo with more than 50 trucks is Sunday, March 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. Jazz music will be provided by Electric Kif and Alison Shearer Group at 12:30 p.m. durhamcentralpark.org
Nutrition Bites at Kimbap
Chef and owner Kim Hunter will demonstrate how to make one of the kimchis on Kimbap’s menu Sunday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. The focus is keeping flavor at the forefront while choosing healthy options while dining out. Dinner will be served following the class. $50 plus tax. Kimbap is at 111 Seaboard Ave., Raleigh. kimbap-cafe.com.
Bull City Food and Beer Experience
The fifth annual event is at the Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Sunday, March 12, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. There will be unlimited food and beer samples on the three floors of the venue. The ticket also includes a souvenir glass. Money will be raised for the Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association. Tickets are $80, or $130 for VIP tickets. bullcityexperience.com
Wine dinner
Daniel’s Restaurant and Catering, 1430 N.C. 55, Apex, is hosting a Hahn Wine dinner Wednesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $99 per person plus tax. Tip is included. Seating is limited. The meal features a Hahn wine paired with several courses. danielsapex.com
Cooks & Books at The Fearrington
Author Adrian Miller discusses his new book, “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, from the Washingtons to the Obamas,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at The Fearrington Granary, 210 Market St., located in Fearrington Village in Pittsboro. Tickets are $100. Tickets include a signed copy of the new book, a three-course dinner and a craft beer served with every course. The menu was mainly inspired by the recipes of presidential chefs. Fearrington’s Executive Chef Colin Bedford will prepare the meal. Fullsteam Brewery’s Sean Lily Wilson worked with Miller and Bedford to create a Spring Dry Hopped Rye Saison beer for the dinner. Go to fearrington.myshopify.com/ and click on “Ticketed events” or call McIntyre’s Books at 919-542-3030.
Classes
Wines of Galicia Wine Class
Learn about the topography and geographic feature of this remote growing region of Spain, and find out why they’re some of the best values in the market. $40 per person, including wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. Reserve at 919-542-2121. 6 to 8 p.m. March 9 at The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Sicilian Specialties with Nick Malgieri
Take a tour of Italy’s largest island province with Nick as she shares its distinct flavors. Menu: Sfincione: Palermo’s classic focaccia topped with onions, tomato sauce, breadcrumbs, and caciocavallo cheese; Impanata de Pesce Spada alla Messinese: Swordfish pie with olives, tomatoes, pine nuts, herb and diced swordfish filling; Cassata alla Siciliana: Classic ricotta cream and sponge cake dessert covered in an almond paste icing; Pan di Spagna: Baked rings of cream puff dough filled with orange pastry cream and sour cherry jam; Cannoli alla Palermitana. March 12, 2 p.m. $55. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Irish Cooking with Sheri Castle
Sheri will show that there is more to Irish cooking than corned beef and cabbage. Menu: St John Gogarty’s Potato-Bacon Cakes with Cumberland Sauce; Shepherd’s Pie with Beef; Buttery Skillet Cabbage; Chocolate Stout Cake. March 14, 6 p.m. $55. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Gluten Free: Vegetarian
It is not easy to try and maintain a lifestyle that is both vegetarian and gluten free. Chef Lane will share his secrets to making tasty, healthy and satisfying food that doesn’t leave you feeling like you are missing out on anything. Menu: Broccoli Cheese Fritters; Sweet Potato and Lentil Stew; Truffled Kale and Potatoes; Macaroons. March 16, 5 p.m. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Wines of Sicily Wine Class
With the advent of dedicated winemakers that have elevated the quality of wines coming from this Mediterranean island, indigenous grapes like Nero d’Avola, Frappato, Catarratto, and Zibibbo have made a strong comeback as alternatives to more well-known Italian varietals and regions.$40 per person, including wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. Reserve at 919-542-2121. 6 to 8 p.m. March 23 at The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Learn At Lunch: The Asian Galleries - Ackland Museum
The Ackland Art Museum has reinstalled its galleries of Asian art, presenting its renowned collection from across the Asian continent in a whole new way. Join the museum’s associate curator Bradley Bailey as he shares a presentation of the two components to the exhibition. This is a one-hour class. Menu: Spring Rolls, Egg Custard Pots with Asparagus and Peas; Butternut Squash Dal. March 31, noon. $30. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Casseroles that Don’t Disappoint
Remember the Women’s League and Church Fellowship cookbooks of yesteryear? Those will put you in the mood for Sheri Castle’s menu of straight-up Poppy Seed Chicken; Greek Baked Ziti; Easy Chicken Chilaquiles; Sweet Potato Sonker with Milk Dip. March 30, 6 p.m. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Mandolin - The World’s My Oyster
Mandolin is a Raleigh neighborhood restaurant that serves ingredients that often come from their own garden. Chef Sean Fowler builds the menu based on what is available. Menu: Grilled, Wild North Carolina Oysters with Mr. Soul’s Mignonette; Oysters Mandolin; Cornbread and Oyster Stuffing with Mushroom Veloute; Parsnip Mousse with Meyer Lemon, Sabayon, and Ginger Tuile. March 29, 6 p.m. $55. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Food Tours
Raleigh Pub Crawl & Haunted Adventure Tour
Raleigh is the home of Capital Phantoms, the Peg-legged ghost, Yarborough Hotel Ghosts, Moore’s Square and Tobacco Road Tours’ Raleigh Pub Crawl. On this tour you’ll spend about 25 minutes in three of Raleigh’s pubs. March 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $19 plus small service fee. Mecca Restaurant, 13 E. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-832-5714
Raleigh Craft Cocktail & Cultural Walking Tour
Go behind-the-scenes on the Raleigh Craft Cocktail & Cultural Walking Tour to meet bar owners, bartenders and industry experts for a unique cocktail experience at four Downtown Raleigh cocktail havens. Drink delicious, well-balanced libations from the nation’s top mixologists. Learn about Raleigh’s integral role in the revival of the cocktail culture, as well as the origins and back-stories of the spirits in the cocktails. March 11, 18, 25, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. $48.98. Circa 1888, 412 W. Davie St., Raleigh. 919-307-4597
Durham Pub Crawl & Haunted Adventure Tour
The Durham Pub Crawl & Haunted Adventure Tour is designed for guests seeking a unique and different downtown Durham n experience. This is a walking tour covering approximately 1 mile, and guests will receive special treatment at four downtown bars, restaurants and pubs. Hear ghost stories about Durham’s haunted buildings. March 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $19 plus small service fee. American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell St., Durham. 919-433-1566, americantobaccohistoricdistrict.com.
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Tour the facility in downtown Knightdale to see how Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum is made. Tours run for 30-45 minutes and include a sample of our rum for all guests 21 and over. 1 and 2 p.m. on March 11, 18, 25. 5:30 p.m. on March 9, 16, 23 and 30. Lassiter Distilling Company, 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
A Taste of Chapel Hill and Carrboro
Experience North Carolina’s best restaurants and food shops on a walking food tour of downtown Chapel Hill and Carrboro with Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours. From fine-dining restaurants to mom & pop shops, sample innovative and upscale dishes all sourced from local ingredients. Tours are open for advance registration on Saturdays, all yearround. Private tours can be arranged for groups on weekdays and weeknights. Schedules are subject to change. March 11, 18, 25. 11 a.m., 3:15 p.m. $55-$69.50. Open Eye Cafe, 100-C E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-968-9410, openeyecafe.com.
A Taste of Downtown Durham
Experience North Carolina’s best restaurants and food shops on a walking food tour of downtown Durham with Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours. Tours are open for advance registration on Saturdays. Private tours can be arranged for groups on weekdays and weeknights. Schedules are subject to change. For the full schedule go to tastecarolina.com. March 11, 18, 25. 1:45 p.m., 3 p.m. $55-$69.50. Durham Visitors Center, 101 E. Morgan St., Durham. 919-371-2653
A Taste of Downtown Raleigh
Experience Raleigh’s best restaurants and food shops on a walking food tour of downtown Raleigh with Taste Carolina Gourmet Food Tours. Tours are open for advance registration on Fridays and Saturdays, all year: 1:30 and 4 on Fridays, and 2, 3:30, and 4 on Saturdays. Private tours can be arranged for groups on weekdays and weeknights. Schedules are subject to change. For the full schedule, go to tastecarolina.com. $55-$69.50.
Raleigh Roots Tour
The Raleigh Roots Tour explores the areas of Seaboard Station, Mordecai and Oakwood, which are historic neighborhoods located at the edge of downtown. This tour does not walk near the Capitol or along historic Fayetteville Street. The Raleigh Roots tour has a strong foodie/farm-to-table vibe. The tour includes food at three restaurants plus a beer or wine tasting and dessert. March 11, 18, 25. 10 a.m. $55-$69.50. tastecarolina.net/raleigh/
Have an event? Email featureseds@newsobserver.com at least two weeks in advance.
