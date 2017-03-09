Dames in the Kitchen fundraiser to benefit Interfaith Food Shuttle

The Dames in the Kitchen fundraiser will feature food prepared by many of the state’s leading cookbook authors and chefs while raising money for the Interfaith Food Shuttle.
The event is Thursday, April 6, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Root Cellar. The restaurant is at 750 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Chapel Hill.
The fundraiser is organized by the North Carolina Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, a philanthropic organization of female leaders in the food, beverage and hospitality industries who believe in education and philanthropy. The NC Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier – comprised of invite-only members – was founded in 2015.
The Dames in the Kitchen event has a theme of a “culinary tour through North Carolina.”
Participating cookbook authors include Sandra Gutierrez, Stephanie Tyson, Susi Gott and Nancie McDermott.
Participating restaurateurs and chefs include Sera Cuni of The Root Cellar in Chapel Hill; Jill Santa Lucia from Catering Works in Raleigh; Rhonda Jones from Chez Moi Bakery in Durham; Stephanie Tyson of Sweet Potatoes in Winston-Salem; and Spring Council of Mama Dips in Chapel Hill.
Live bluegrass music will be provided by Susi Gott & the Kitchen Dudes.
Tickets are $65 at brownpapertickets.com/event/2887188, with $30 of the price tax deductible.
Raffle tickets are $10 and feature prizes such as a trip to Las Vegas, an overnight stay at The Fearrington Inn, a Dames cookbook library and more.
The Interfaith Food Shuttle is a statewide organization that helps those in need.
Info: Go to lesdamesnc.com.
