Chapel Hill’s TerraVita Food & Drink Festival announces dates

The TerraVita Food & Drink Festival, which has become a must-do on Triangle foodies’ lists, is set for October.
The four-day Chapel-Hill-based festival, now in its eighth year, will feature award-winning chefs, journalists, authors, food artisans Oct. 18-21. Tickets will go on sale in May.
The festival features dinners, tasting events, chef demos as well as the Sustainable Classroom – workshops and tastings with acclaimed speakers.
The festival lineup includes:
Oct. 18: The Carolina Table: East Meets West. The dinner features North Carolina chefs from across the state.
Oct. 19: Hill Fire: Pits, Spits & Grills. The dinner, held outdoors, features food over fire with chefs and beverage producers from across the Southeast. Last year featured barbecue. This year will showcase seafood.
Oct. 20: The Sustainable Classroom. A series of culinary workshops, food and beverage tastings, demonstrations and intensive panel discussions.
Oct. 21: Grand Tasting on the Green. The festival concludes with this event, which has tastings from more than 50 chefs and beverage producers, and a tent with handcrafted products for purchase.
The festival got its start in October 2010 as a one-day event. Since then, it has grown into a nationally recognized event because of its focus on sustainable focus and drink.
It also is a “zero-waste event.” It uses compostable and recyclable good and recycles or composts nearly all of the waste produced over the four days, according to event organizers.
For information, go to TerraVitaFest.com. For updates, follow @TerraVitaFest on Twitter and Instagram, and TerraVita Food & Drink Festival on Facebook and Pinterest.
