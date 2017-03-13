Crawford and Son debuts ‘Oakwood and Friends’ guest chef series

Acclaimed chef Scott Crawford is launching a guest chef series in April at his restaurant, Crawford and Son.
“Oakwood and Friends” will serve food from Crawford and collaborators – chefs from renowned restaurants in the Southeast. That includes Ryan Smith of Staplehouse in Atlanta, Mike Lata of The Ordinary in Charleston, S.C., John Fleer of Rhubarb in Asheville and Linton Hopkins of Restaurant Eugene in Atlanta.
Crawford and Son opened in November on North Person Street in Oakwood, one of Raleigh’s oldest neighborhoods. Crawford is a four-time James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast. He has worked at the Umstead Hotel’s Herons and opened Standard Foods in downtown Raleigh.
The theme of each dinner will vary, according to a news release, depending on the guest chef’s style and interests. Crawford said he wants to showcase “how chefs in other cities are approaching the concept of what a neighborhood restaurant can be.”
The first dinner is Sunday, April 23, with Ryan Smith of Staplehouse. He won Bon Appetit’s “Best New Restaurant in the Country” and was a James Beard Foundation finalist for Best New Restaurant in 2016. He is a semifinalist this year for the James Beard’s Best Chef: Southeast category.
Lata, who won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast in 2009, will cook at Crawford’s restaurant in June. He is known for his sustainable seafood knowledge.
The dinners with Fleer and Hopkins haven’t been scheduled yet for 2017. The program is expected to become monthly in 2018.
“At Crawford and Son, my top priority is taking care of my team,” said Crawford in a news release. “I’m looking forward to inviting my friends to collaborate with us and seeing what my team along with my community learns from working with these talented individuals.”
Tickets will be announced through Crawford and Son’s newsletter, which can be subscribed to on the restaurant’s website at crawfordandsonrestaurant.com, followed by a social media announcement. The restaurant is at 618 N. Person St.
Jessica Banov: 919-829-4831, @JessicaBanov
