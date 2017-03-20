Atlanta chef is guest for Christensen-hosted Stir the Pot dinner series

Award-winning Atlanta chef and cookbook author Asha Gomez, who has gained acclaim for combining her Indian heritage with Southern cuisine, is the guest chef for Ashley Christensen’s spring edition of Stir the Pot.
The dinner series benefits the Southern Foodways Alliance and includes two meals on April 23 and 24.
Christensen, who owns Poole’s Diner, Death & Taxes and other Raleigh restaurants, is host of both the meals. Guests may choose to attend one or both of the dinners.
Gomez will prepare a five-course meal at Poole’s Diner, 426 S. McDowell St., Raleigh, on Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $100 each at spring2017stirthepot.bpt.me.
On Monday, April 24, a potluck dinner and film night will be held at Bridge Club, an event space above Death & Taxes at 105 E. Hargett St. Tickets are $35, and each guest must purchase a ticket and bring a side dish for sharing with 20 people. Christensen and friends will provide the main dish, with drinks from High Wire Distillery in Charleston, S.C. Tickets can be bought at spring2017stirthepotluck.bpt.me.
Gomez is the author of the award-winning cookbook, “My Two Souths.” Her restaurant, Cardamom Hill, was a James Beard semifinalist for best new restaurant in 2013. She recently owned Spice to Table, an Indian patisserie. She is launching a web series of cooking class videos called “Curry & Cornbread” and a new tea and spice blend line named Dyad Tea & Spice.
For questions about the event, contact Jessie Koppenhaver at events@ac-restaurants.com or call 984-664-5105.
