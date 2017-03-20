World Beer Festival will feature more than 75 breweries

The World Beer Festival from All About Beer Magazine will feature 75 breweries April 1 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.
The breweries will be spread out into “festivals within the festival,” including 36 breweries in the North Carolna Beer Garden.
There also is a cider garden, returning for the second year, and the International Beer Oasis, which is a new addition. It includes beers from Belgium and Germany but also Brazil, Laos, Kenya and New Zealand.
Finally, there will be a Cask Ale Section for exclusive beers created just for the festival.
There will be live music and a “silent disco,” where only those wearing head phones can hear the music.
Attendees can choose between two sessions: noon to 4 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m.
General admission tickets are $45 in advance (or $55 at the door, if available) and include a tasting glass and unlimited four-ounce tastings from more than 250 beers. VIP tickets are $90 and include a half-year subscription to All About Beer Magazine, food, access to private bathrooms and a private lounge with a selection of rare and limited beers that are not available to the general public.
An expert-led course of six Beer and Cheese Pairings is an additional $15.
This is the festival’s 12th year in Raleigh and the second year at the fairgrounds.
Info: The participating breweries are at worldbeerfestival.com. Tickets can be bought online or at Bottle Revolution, 4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh; Bottle Revolution RDU, 10970 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 116, Morrisville; The Record Krate, 508 St. Mary’s St., Raleigh and Paddy O’Beers, 121 Fayetteville St., Raleigh.
