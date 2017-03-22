Farm to Fork Picnic to celebrate relationship between chefs, farmers, food artisans

This June, more than 70 farms and restaurants will come together for the 10th annual Farm to Fork Picnic to celebrate the partnerships that have helped make the Triangle a food destination.
The picnic will cap off the Farm to Fork Picnic Weekend, which includes the Sustainable Supper on June 2 and sold-out Five Chefs in Five Courses on June 3. There also will be a talk by culinary historian Michael Twitty.
The Farm to Fork Picnic Weekend is June 2 to 4. Proceeds will go to farmer training programs at the Center for Environmental Farming Systems and the W.C. Breeze Family Farm Extension and Research Center.
The June 4 picnic will be at Fearrington Village in Pittsboro. The pairings of restaurants and farms was announced Wednesday. Each chef will prepare samples using ingredients grown by the farmer paired with him or her. In some cases, the restaurants and farmers already have relationships. In others, it will be the first occasion for the collaboration.
Two dozen food artisans and breweries, as well as local wine, coffee and tea companies also will be on site to provide samples.
The picnic is 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 per adult, $50 for ages 12 to 20 (no alcohol) and free for 12 and under. Live music is by Big Fat Gap and The Holland Brothers.
Here is information on the other events:
Friday, June 2: The Sustainable Supper is in Market Hall at Downtown Raleigh Historic City Market. Chefs from Dashi, Pizzeria Toro, Littler, Piedmont, Vimala’s Curryblossom Cafe, The Eddy Pub, 18 Seaboard, Garland and Royale will prepare dinner. Beer and spirits, as well as dessert, will come from local breweries.
Twitty will discuss his book, “The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African-American Culinary History in the Old South,” in advance of its August publication. There will be family friendly entertainment. Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for ages 8-12 and free for those 7 and under.
Saturday, June 3: The Five Chefs in Five Courses dinner at Bridge Club in Raleigh is sold out. The dinner features acclaimed chefs Ashley Christensen of Poole’s Diner and Death & Taxes; Andrea Reusing of Lantern and Durham Hotel; Scott Howell of Nana’s, Bar Virgile and other Durham restaurants; Brett Jennings of Elaine’s on Franklin in Chapel Hill; and Phoebe Lawless of Scratch Baking in Durham.
“It is essential that we train and support a new generation of farmers to achieve success,” says Nancy Creamer, director of CEFS, in a news release. She is a professor of sustainable agriculture and community-based food systems at North Carolina State University.
“We’re excited to see a lot of young people who are interested in farming, as well as many second-career growers who want to make a difference in their community,” Creamer said. “Our mission is to provide strong mentorship and the tools to be sustainable.”
The event got its start in 2007 with the Farm to Fork Picnic and grew to a three-day event in 2015.
Info: For more on the restaurant-farm pairings and to buy tickets, go to www.farmtoforknc.com.
Comments