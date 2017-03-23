Chef Vivian Howard nominated for Daytime Emmy, or why she’s winning March

You might say Chef Vivian Howard’s March has been pretty eventful.
Her debut cookbook was named Cookbook of the Year (and nabbed three other awards) March 5 from the International Association of Culinary Professionals.
Last week, the Kinston chef earned a James Beard Award nomination for the same book, “Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South.” (She also was a semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast).
Let’s add a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, shall we?
Howard, whose PBS series “A Chef’s Life” has been on the air for four seasons, is nominated for Outstanding Culinary Host. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees Wednesday for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
She faces competition from Lidia Bastianich, “Lidia’s Kitchen” (PBS); Rick Bayless, “Mexico One Plate at a Time with Rick Bayless” (PBS); Guy Fieri, “Guy’s Big Bite” (Food Network); Bobby Flay, “Brunch @ Bobby’s” (Food Network); and Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics” (Food Network).
This is the first time Howard has been nominated in the host category.
It has chronicled Howard’s adventures opening her Kinston fine dining restaurant, Chef & The Farmer, while telling the stories of the farmers and producers of eastern North Carolina, who provide the ingredients for her menus. The series is shot documentary-style and features Howard talking to the camera to add commentary.
Since it debuted, “A Chef’s Life” has garnered critical acclaim and attracted plenty of foodie fans who are drawn to Howard’s down-to-earth sensibilities and storytelling.
“A Chef’s Life” won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Directing in a Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel Program.
Last year, she won Outstanding Television Personality in the annual James Beard Foundation awards after being a finalist the previous two years.
The show won a Peabody Award in 2014.
The series is produced by Durham-based Markay Media and was co-created by Cynthia Hill, who is the director and producer.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 30.
Jessica Banov: 919-829-4831; @JessicaBanov
Comments