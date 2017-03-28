TerraVita, Blind Pig Supper Club serving 8-course feast in Raleigh

The TerraVita Food & Drink Festival has made Chapel Hill its home since it was founded eight years ago, and it’s become known as the town’s go-to foodie festival.
But year, the festival is moving to Raleigh for the first time. On May 7, TerraVita is partnering with the Asheville-based Blind Pig Supper Club to serve an eight-course feast prepared by eight different chefs.
The 5 p.m. dinner serves as a teaser for the four-day event Oct. 18-21, which will continue to be held in Chapel Hill. It also will serve as a launch for ticket sales, which will begin at the conclusion of the dinner at 10 p.m.
TerraVita is celebrating its eighth year of being a sustainable event with dinners, tastings, chef demos and the Sustainable Classroom. It attracts chefs, journalists, authors and food artisans from across the state.
The May dinner takes note of the “8” theme beyond the eight chefs. The theme will be present on diners’ plates and in the ingredients.
The Blind Pig Supper Club, created in 2011, plans popup dinners with the venue and menu under wraps until 48 hours before the event.
The participating chefs on May 7 are: Steve Goff, Brinehaus Meat & Provisions, Raleigh; Kim Hunter, Kimbap Café, Raleigh; Matthew Krenz, The Asbury, Charlotte; Phoebe Lawless, Scratch, Durham; Mike Moore, The Blind Pig Supper Club, Asheville; Dean Neff, PinPoint Restaurant, Wilmington; Jeff Seizer, Royale, Raleigh; and Jamie Swofford, The Chef’s Farmer, Shelby.
Tickets are $88 each. Gratuity isn’t included. Diners are asked to bring their own beverages. Wine and beer are permitted while hard liquor isn’t. Proceeds will benefit the TerraVita Educational Foundation, which supports nutritional education and works with organizations that support access to safe, fresh food.
The festival lineup includes:
Oct. 18: The Carolina Table: East Meets West. The dinner features North Carolina chefs from across the state.
Oct. 19: Hill Fire: Pits, Spits & Grills. The dinner, held outdoors, features food over fire with chefs and beverage producers from across the Southeast. Last year featured barbecue. This year will showcase seafood.
Oct. 20: The Sustainable Classroom. A series of culinary workshops, food and beverage tastings, demonstrations and intensive panel discussions.
Oct. 21: Grand Tasting on the Green. The festival concludes with this event, which has tastings from more than 50 chefs and beverage producers, and a tent with handcrafted products for purchase.
For dinner tickets and information, go to theblindpigsupperclub.com or TerraVitaFest.com. For updates, follow @TerraVitaFest on Twitter and Instagram, and TerraVita Food & Drink Festival on Facebook and Pinterest.
