Triangle chefs team up for meal to support Planned Parenthood

A who’s who of Triangle chefs and beverage professionals are teaming up for a benefit dinner to raise funds for Planned Parenthood of the South Atlantic.
The Sustenance for the Resistance dinner will be held at Durham event space The Rickhouse on Tuesday, April 11. A VIP hour is at 6 p.m. General admission is at 7 p.m.
The group is led by Jim Stock of Haw River Wine Man and Chef Andrea Reusing of Lantern and The Durham Hotel with assistance from event planner Grace Beason of Grace Leisure Events. The group hopes to build on long-standing partnerships between Planned Parenthood and area restaurants, Stock said in an email.
“Given the current political situation, and the large target on Planned Parenthood’s back, Andrea and I thought this would be a good year to step up and do a little more for this organization to which we have lent our support over the years,” Stock wrote.
“We both desired to do something beyond the the typical wine dinner, and to try and get more people involved in the effort.”
And they certainly did get more people. The list of participating chefs and vendors includes an array of Triangle food luminaries: James Beard Award nominees and winners along with others who have received acclaim. . In addition to Reusing, who won a James Beard at Lantern, the roster includes chefs Matt Kelly (Mateo Tapas), Bill Smith (Crook’s Corner), Vivian Howard (Chef and the Farmer), Ashley Christensen (Poole’s Diner and others), Cheetie Kumar (Garland), Ricky Moore (Salted Seafood Joint), and Scott Howell (Nana’s).
There will be wine from Haw River Wine Man’s “secret cellar,” ciders, craft cocktails and local beer.
Shannon Healy of Durham’s Alley Twenty-Six, Mattie Beason, a cider expert and co-owner of Black Twig Cider House, and Nick Hawthorne-Johnson and Rochelle Johnson of Ponysaurus Brewing will join Stock on the beverage side of the event.
When Stock started looking for participants, he said, “the response was overwhelming and immediate.” The dinner is latest example of the longstanding commitment many Triangle restaurants, chefs and food businesses have to political and social causes, he said.
“I think we are all citizens of the larger community, and as such need to look out for one another,” Stock said. “I think if you looked at each of the participants involved, you would find that to a person, each of them have tried to help out their neighbors and make their communities better places to live and work.”
Tickets start at $100 per person, or $500 for a sponsorship and access to the VIP hour. A full list of participating chefs and beverage professionals is below. Tickets can be purchased at sustenance.PPAction.org. You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.
The participating chefs and food artisands are:
▪ Jeff Barney, Saxapahaw General Store
▪ Gabe Barker, Pizzeria Mercato
▪ Matt Beason, Black Twig Cider House
▪ Gray Brooks, Pizzeria Toro and Littler
▪ Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner and Death & Taxes
▪ Kelli and Billy Cotter, Toast
▪ Counter Culture Coffee
▪ Nick Hawthorne-Johnson and Rochelle Johnson, Ponysaurus Brewing
▪ Shannon Healy, Alley Twenty Six
▪ Vivian Howard, Chef & The Farmer
▪ Scott Howell, Nana’s
▪ Matt Kelly, Mateo Tapas
▪ Cheetie Kumar, Garland
▪ Phoebe Lawless, Scratch
▪ Katie and Justin Meddis, Rose’s Meats & Sweets
▪ Ricky Moore, Salted Seafood Joint
▪ Vansana Nolintha, Bida Manda
▪ Vimala Rajendra, Vimala’s Curryblossum Cafe
▪ Andrea Reusing, Lantern and The Durham
▪ Angela Salamanca, Centro
▪ Bill Smith, Crook’s Corner
▪ Amy Tornquist, Watts Grocery
▪ Aaron Vandermark, Panciuto
