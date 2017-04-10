‘Cuegrass Festival brings The Pit’s barbecue, bluegrass to downtown Raleigh

The Pit’s ninth annual ‘Cuegrass Festival is Saturday, April 15, from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Raleigh’s Warehouse District. Davie Street will be blocked off for pig cookers, live entertainment, children’s activities and more. Lawn chairs are welcome.
Beer will be provided from local and regional breweries, including Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Big Boss, Big Rock, Lonerider and White Street Brewery.
There will be a children’s zone for craft activities and face painting.
Here is the music schedule:
Noon-12:45 p.m.: Christiane and the Strays
1:15-2 p.m.: Moore Brothers Band
2:30-3:15 p.m.: The Malpass Brothers
3:45-4:30 p.m.: Time Sawyer
5-6 p.m.: Old Habits
Admission is $5 or free for children 10 and under. There will be a silent auction. All profits from admission will go to SAFEchild, the Junior League of Raleigh’s BackPack Buddies program, and Cub Scout Troop 325. Proceeds also will go to an ALS organization.
The following streets are closed from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.: Davie Street between Harrington and Dawson streets and Commerce Place between Davie and Martin streets.
Info: The Pit is at 328 W. Davie St., Raleigh. thepit-raleigh.com.
