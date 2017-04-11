Durham’s Piedmont teams up with Biscuit Love chef for Seasons of the Sea dinner

Piedmont, an acclaimed Durham farm-to-table restaurant, is bringing in a chef who has earned a reputation as the South’s biscuit king for a special one-night-only dinner.
For example, the shrimp and grits course, paired with a mint julep, is named for Edna Lewis, an African-American chef who was a pioneer of Southern cooking and once worked at the Fearrington House in Pittsboro. The Bill Neal course of blackend rockfish, hot sauce and turnip gratin is named for the late founder and chef of Chapel Hill’s Crook’s Corner.
Biscuit Love is owned by Worley and his wife, Sarah. It got its start as a food truck before opening a brick-and-mortar location. It recently was featured in Garden & Gun magazine and was one of Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants in America in 2015.
Zagat, one of the authorities in restaurant guides, recently named May one of “9 Southern Chefs to Watch” this year following the Charleston Food and Wine Festival.
Worley’s appearance is part of Piedmont’s seasonal series of meals that feature chefs, fishermen and advocates of sustainable seafood.
The dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person, or $90 per person with General Manager Crawford Leavoy’s cocktail pairings. A percentage of ticket proceeds will go to North Carolina Catch, a nonprofit that supports fisheries and a healthy coast in North Carolina.
Call 919-683-1213 for reservations. The menu can be previewed at piedmontrestaurant.com in the Events section. The restaurant is at 401-B2 Foster St., Durham.
