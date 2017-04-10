Watts & Ward cocktail bar opening in downtown Raleigh

Watts & Ward, the newest cocktail bar from Hibernian owner Niall Hanley, is opening Thursday off downtown Raleigh’s Moore Square.
The speakeasy is in the basement of the Montague Building on East Hargett Street, under the Caffe Luna Italian restaurant. The membership-only bar will open at 4 p.m. Visitors can access the basement via Blount Street.
The 6,000-square-foot space will have three bars featuring curated craft cocktails in addition to standard cocktails.
Memberships can be applied for now at www.wattsandward.com. Dues are $1 cash.
It is owned by Hanley and filmmaker Pat Shanahan.
Hanley’s Hibernian Hospitality Group also owns Hibernian Irish Pub, Raleigh Beer Garden, Dos Taquitos Xoco, The Station, Solas and The Morgan Street Foodhall & Market.
The bar is the latest business to open in the City Market area. Brewery Bhavana just opened a few doors down from Watts & Ward and has a mix of brewed beers, dim sum, flowers and a bookshop.
42 & Lawrence coffee shop opened around the corner at the bottom of the Skyhouse building.
And Cafe Lucarne in City Market is undergoing a transformation to become neighborhood bar, LPM, or Lucarne at Night.
Info: facebook.com/wattsandward; twitter.com/wattsandward; instagram.com/wattsandward/
Comments