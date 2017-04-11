Scoop! Two Roosters Ice Cream moving from vintage camper to North Raleigh shop

While the owners of Two Roosters Ice Cream have been scooping their unique flavors from a vintage camper attached to an old Ford pickup truck, they’ve been scouting for a permanent space.
After a year, they not only have found a spot in North Raleigh for their first brick-and-mortar location, but they also will serve their ice cream sandwiches from a stand at Durham Bulls Athletic Park during the Durham Bulls’ home games.
Owner Jared Plummer said the 1,100-square-foot space in Greystone Village Shopping Center, at 7713 Leadmine Road, is expected to open in June. Plummer and his wife, Kelsey, live in North Raleigh.
“We grew our roots in Durham, and now we’re sprouting our wings in Raleigh,” Jared Plummer said.
They’ll move their production and operations from The Cookery, a culinary incubator in Durham, to the new shop in Raleigh where they can craft 10 “forever” flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, along with their trademark wacky flavors, such as pizza and grilled cheese.
They will serve four or five of these rotating flavors on a monthly basis, which Plummer said have been a hit with customers who often ask him about when Two Roosters will have a permanent location with seating.
Recent flavors have included a batch of ice cream with chunks of sticky buns from Yellow Dog Bread Company in Raleigh and beer-caramel ice cream made with chocolate from GerDan Chocolates, a North Raleigh company known for its use of spirits.
Two Roosters plans to add a permanent non-dairy flavor for people with allergies.
“We’re really excited,” Plummer said. “We’ve been able to vet all of our flavors and figure out what people are really into.”
The shopping center is home to Food Lion, Gonza Tacos y Tequila, Sola Coffee Cafe, Papa’s Pizza and Subs and Bottle Revolution bottle shop. The North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre is also in the plaza.
Raleigh’s real estate boom, which Plummer called “the wild, wild West,” made it difficult for the company to find a permanent location, he said. He was considering a spot in downtown Raleigh, where he hopes to eventually open a Two Roosters location, but it was snatched up in a matter of days.
Two Roosters plans to continue traveling around the Triangle with the turquoise and white truck, which is available for events like weddings and parties, Plummer said.
“We’ve had such a great response and so many people asking about us in the community,” Plummer said. “We can’t wait.”
Madison Iszler: 919-836-4952; miszler@newsobserver.com
Comments