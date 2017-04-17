Mouthful

Mouthful

All about the food scene in the Triangle

Mouthful

April 17, 2017 2:38 PM

Bucket Bash celebrates food while helping adult cancer patients

By Jessica Banov

jbanov@newsobserver.com

The Fill Your Bucket List Foundation’s annual Bucket Bash on April 22 will feature a chef-inspired menu while attendees raise money for the organization that helps adult cancer patients.

The Fill Your Bucket List Foundation, founded by Peggy Gibson Carroll, grants wishes to adults living with cancer. The third annual Bucket Bash is the foundation’s primary source of funding, and the group hopes to raise $125,000. That amount will allow the foundation to grant at least 25 wishes to North Carolina residents.

The event features food by Chef Darren Atkins from il Centro Kitchen in Burlington and Chef Ron Salerno of the Marriott Raleigh Crabtree. Each will take part in a Chef Cook-Off. They will be asked to create a appetizer using their favorite ingredients.

The event is 6 to 10 p.m. at the Chef’s Academy Campus, 2001 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville.

There also will be live music, dancing and silent and live auctions.

This year, guests will be able to meet wish recipients and their families during a “wish walk.” Tickets are $75. Donations also are accepted as well as sponsoring a wish recipient so he or she can attend the event.

To date, the foundation has granted 35 wishes.

Info: fillyourbucketlistfoundation.org

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue 1:19

Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue
The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle 4:24

The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle
Craving chocolate? Celebrate 5 years with Videri Chocolate Factory 1:50

Craving chocolate? Celebrate 5 years with Videri Chocolate Factory

View More Video

About Mouthful

This blog's focus is all things food in the Triangle: where to dine, where to shop, what to eat, what to cook. Our food writers maintain this blog.

Entertainment Videos