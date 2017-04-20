Dean’s Seafood in Cary rebranding, changing menus

Starting Monday, Dean’s Seafood will be known as Dean’s Kitchen+Grill with a new menu and a $100,000 renovation to its building.
Rocky Top Hospitality, which owns several restaurants in the area, said the restaurant will keep the seafood dishes it is known for but will have new menus that reflect seasonal ingredients. The restaurant also will add lunch service.
“We love this location in Cary and have enjoyed great success here,” said Owner Dean Ogan in a news release. “Based on our history and experience at all Rocky Top restaurants, we felt it was time to freshen things up a little and introduce a new concept featuring local food at various price points. You can still come to Dean’s for special occasions, but you can also drop by for lunch or unwind after work with drinks or a casual meal.”
The restaurant will source about 70 percent of its ingredients locally, according to the release.
“Life’s too short to eat boring food,” the menu says online, and that’s reflected in the types of dishes on the menu.
Appetizers include blue crab dumplings with mango chili sauce; crispy calamari and zucchini; housemade ricotta toast with heirloom tomato; and country ham wrapped scallops with a charred carrot marmalade.
Other menu categories are soups and greens, handhelds, shells and “plates4one.” There also is a “Build” category where diners can pick a type of seafood – salmon, a variety of fishes, scallops, shrimp and swordfish are some of them – and add a sauce and two sides.
Desserts include several seasonal items: cheesecake, housemade sorbet and housemade ice cream. A seasonal brulee has enought for two.
The bar will have 17 taps of mostly local and craft beers for $3 all day, every day, and other rotating drink specials.
The restaurant recently has undergone renovations that revamp the decor and add patio seating.
Children will eat free daily from 5 to 6 p.m. with every adult entree. There is a Monday night special with dinner for two plus a bottle of wine for $40. The restaurant also serves Sunday brunch.
Rocky Top owns Twisted Fork and the Daily Planet Cafe in Raleigh, has catering operations as well as event venues, including 1705 Prime.
Info: deanskitchenandbar.com, find Dean’s Kitchen+Bar on Facebook; Twitter: @DeansKitchenBar.
