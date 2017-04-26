NC State BBQ Camp offers 2-day course in everything barbecue

Registration is open for N.C. State’s Barbecue Camp, the only university-sanctioned barbecue camp in the South.
Over two days, Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, participants will learn about barbecue history, sauces, rubs, sausage-making, cooking equipment, pairing with beer and meat prep.
Teams of students will develop their own dry rub recipes to be used, and judged, at Saturday’s rib lunch. Students also will make their own sauce, which will be bottled with a personalized label.
Students will learn how to dress a whole hog with an emphasis on food safety. A whole hog will be barbecued for dinner.
A roundtable with chefs and experts will offer discussion on methods, styles and tips.
The camp features meals: a brisket dinner, sausage biscuit breakfast and a pig pickin’ dinner.
Most events will be on the main campus while some activities will be at the university’s Lake Wheeler Farms Beef Unit.
Early registration through May 10 is $450. Registration is $550 from May 10 through May 27. The camp is limited to 25 participants.
The camp is presented by N.C. State’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the North Carolina Meat Processors Association. For details and registration, go to ncmpa.com.
Comments