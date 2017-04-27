Mouthful

Mouthful

All about the food scene in the Triangle

Mouthful

April 27, 2017 2:13 PM

Lions, Tigers and Beer event raises money for endangered animals

By Jessica Banov

jbanov@newsobserver.com

A fundraiser to benefit the Conservators Center – a Burlington nonprofit that preserves threatened species – features food and beer pairings inspired by the endangered animals.

The May 19 event, a partnership with Mystery Brewing and Tabletop Media Group, is Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m., at the Conservators Center, 676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington. While participants take a self-guided walking tour of the center to see the animals, Triangle restaurants and breweries (and two from Greensboro) will provide food and beverage.

The pairings are:

▪ Africa: Lions: Ponysaurus Brewery from Durham and Kimbap of Raleigh with Chef Kim Hunter

▪ Australia: Singing Dogs/Dingoes: Dingo Dog Brewing Company of Carrboro with M. Sushi of Durham with Chef Mike Lee

▪ India: Tigers: Mystery Brewing of Hillsborough with Saint Jacques of Raleigh with Chef Serge Falcoz-Vigne

▪ Middle East: Jungle Cats & Caracals: Fullsteam Brewery of Durham with Chef Kyle McKnight of Fullsteam Brewery’s kitchen

▪ North America: Gray Wolves: Pig Pounder Brewery of Greensboro and Restaurant: Traveled Farmer of Greensboro with Chef Jay Pierce

▪ Southeast Asia: Binturongs: Brewery: Haw River Ales of Saxapahaw and Patria Food of Raleigh with Chef Regan Stachler

Tickets are $100 per person or $180 per pair and include food, beverage and the tour. The tour and six food stations will take about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Proceeds go to the Conservators Center’s Animal Care Fund. The nonprofit preserves threatened species through rescuing wildlife and education. The rain date is May 26.

Info: conservatorscenter.org/

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston 1:13

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston
Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue 1:19

Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue
The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle 4:24

The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle

View More Video

About Mouthful

This blog's focus is all things food in the Triangle: where to dine, where to shop, what to eat, what to cook. Our food writers maintain this blog.

Entertainment Videos