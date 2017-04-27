Lions, Tigers and Beer event raises money for endangered animals

A fundraiser to benefit the Conservators Center – a Burlington nonprofit that preserves threatened species – features food and beer pairings inspired by the endangered animals.
The May 19 event, a partnership with Mystery Brewing and Tabletop Media Group, is Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m., at the Conservators Center, 676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington. While participants take a self-guided walking tour of the center to see the animals, Triangle restaurants and breweries (and two from Greensboro) will provide food and beverage.
The pairings are:
▪ Africa: Lions: Ponysaurus Brewery from Durham and Kimbap of Raleigh with Chef Kim Hunter
▪ Australia: Singing Dogs/Dingoes: Dingo Dog Brewing Company of Carrboro with M. Sushi of Durham with Chef Mike Lee
▪ India: Tigers: Mystery Brewing of Hillsborough with Saint Jacques of Raleigh with Chef Serge Falcoz-Vigne
▪ Middle East: Jungle Cats & Caracals: Fullsteam Brewery of Durham with Chef Kyle McKnight of Fullsteam Brewery’s kitchen
▪ North America: Gray Wolves: Pig Pounder Brewery of Greensboro and Restaurant: Traveled Farmer of Greensboro with Chef Jay Pierce
▪ Southeast Asia: Binturongs: Brewery: Haw River Ales of Saxapahaw and Patria Food of Raleigh with Chef Regan Stachler
Tickets are $100 per person or $180 per pair and include food, beverage and the tour. The tour and six food stations will take about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Proceeds go to the Conservators Center’s Animal Care Fund. The nonprofit preserves threatened species through rescuing wildlife and education. The rain date is May 26.
Info: conservatorscenter.org/
Comments