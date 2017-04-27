Triangle foodie events: Festivals, dinners, tastings & tours

Events
HerbFest
The 18th annual Wake Forest HerbFest will be held April 28-May 1 in downtown Wake Forest at Festival Park, 525 S. White St., Wake Forest. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The annual event features vendors catering to those interested in gardening and home cooking. This year’s featured herb is cilantro. Admission is free. The event is outdoors, rain or shine. The event raises money for the Graham Johnson Cultural Arts Endowment, a non-profit organization which brings arts education and public art projects to local schools and the community. facebook.com/Herbfest/
Draftline Brewing Farewell party
Draftline Brewing Co., 341 Broad St., Suite 151, Fuquay-Varina will have a farewell party Saturday, April 29, before it closes and Mason Jar Lager Co. takes over. There will be live music, food trucks and bottles and memorabilia for sale. draftlinebrewing.com/
Trophy Brewing Taste and Talk
As part of North Carolina Beer Month, Mattie B’s Public House, 1125 W. N.C. 54, Durham, will host Josh Wing, Head Pub Brewer of Trophy Brewing, on April 29 at 3 p.m., as he discusses craft beer and the Raleigh brewery’s approach to small batch brewing. Tickets are $25 and include five tasting pours of Trophy Wife IPA, Trophy Husband Farmhouse Ale and three experimental beers from the Little Trophy small batch production facility. Tickets also include two slices of a collaborative pizza, the Brewers’ Breakfast, which is a white pizza with a crust made with spent brewing grains from Trophy Wife IPA.
Glenwood South Wing Fling
Ten local restaurants will compete for the best wings at the second annual Glenwood South Wing Fling Saturday, April 29, from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will be in the event field behind the Raleigh Beer Garden at 614 Glenwood Ave. The restaurants are Buffalo Brothers, Clouds Brewing, The Station, Carolina Ale House, Wings Over Raleigh, Demo’s Pizzeria, Hibernian Irish Pub, Westpark Tavern, Pizza La Stella and The Raleigh Beer Garden. Attendees will get two wings from each restaurant with their ticket purchase. There will be live entertainment. Advance tickets are $10 at theraleighbeergarden.com/events.
Wine To Water Spring Wine Tasting
Little City Brewing & Provisions Co., 400 W North St., Raleigh, is hosting a wine tasting April 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. to raise awareness and funds for clean water projects. A suggested donation of $20 per person can be given online or at the door. There will be raffle items, live music and light appetizers.
Food Truck Rodeo
Orange United Methodist Church, 1220 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Chapel Hill, is hosting TABLE's fifth annual Food Truck Rodeo April 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. TABLE is a nonprofit organization that provides food to local children in need. tablenc.org/5th-annual-food-truck-rodeo
Brewer’s Challenge
More than 20 area breweries will compete at a beer festival April 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Oak and Dagger, 18 Seabord Ave., Suite 150, Raleigh. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. oakanddagger.beer/brewers-challenge-beer-festival/
Raleigh Raw anniversary
Raleigh Raw will celebrate its first year of business with a block party April 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be activities on 7 West Hargett St. toward Fayetteville Street. Activities include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, live music, fitness competitions and children’s events. raleighraw.com/
Wine Dinner at Olio & Aceto Cafe
Olio & Aceto Cafe at 400 S. Elliot Road, Chapel Hill, will have a four-course dinner Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. featuring wine pairings by Ponzi Vineyards. The wine comes from Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Wine expert Tyler Morgan will be on-hand to describe each wine. The meal is $65 per peson, including wine, or $50 without. Reservations required in advance. The menu can be previewed at olioandacetocafe.com. Call 919-903-8958 before 4 p.m. to reserve your space. Seating is limited.
Sailing the Seas of Sour Fest
Sour beer lovers should head to Neuse River Brewing Co. in Raleigh April 30 for its “Sailing The Seas of Sour Fest.” Tickets are $30 to $50, and proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A ticket gets you entry to one of two time slots (12-2 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.) and the full package includes a seafood boil and all-you-can-eat oysters, plus a sampling of 11 different sour beers.
Women in beer
Women in the beer industry will be at House Of Hops in Raleigh April 30 from 2 to 3 p.m. for a Q&A. Speakers include the owner and president of Asheville’s Highland Brewing, Leah Ashburn, and her brewmaster Hollie Stephenson, plus Fullsteam sales director Mary Eliza McRae and the executive director of the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild, Margo Knight Metzger. There will be a food truck (the women-owned Pho Nomenal Dumpling truck) and live music, too. Tickets are $15 and include a beer. Proceeds will benefit SHIFT NC, a Durham charity that works to reduce teen pregnancies. houseofhopsnc.com, shiftnc.org
Hook & Vine Festival
The Wine Feed at 602 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh will host an outdoor festival, Sunday, April 30, from noon to 5 p.m. The festival highlights North Carolina sustainable seafood. Five restaurants, including Mandolin, Humble Pie, The Cortez and Royale, will make seafood bites to pair with five wines. There are three times to attend: VIP at noon for $50. General admission is $40 at 1:30 and 3 p.m. The event benefits the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County. /thewinefeed.com/product/wine-feeds-hook-vine-festival/
Orange County Community Dinner
The 20th annual Orange County Community Dinner is Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m. at McDougle Schools Cafeteria, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Carrboro. The dinner will feature food from Mama Dip’s Kitchen and other local restaurants and organizations. Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. communitydinner.org
Taste for a Cure Chef’s Gala
The 2017 Taste for a Cure Gala will be at the Rickhouse in Durham on April 30 from 5 to 10 p.m. This year's lineup includes chefs from Nana’s, JuJu, LittleHen, Watt’s Grocery, Vin Rouge, Saltbox, Viceroy, The Federal, The Boot and Chez Moi Bakery. The chefs will prepare a five-course, farm-to-table feast. The event benefits the Polkta Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation, which funds research, raises awareness, and educates the community about melanoma. Tickets are $225. tasteforacuregala.com
ORO Adventure Dinner
Triangle Food Adventures hosts a dinner May 2 at 7 p.m. at ORO Restaurant & Lounge, 18 E. Martin St. Chef and owner Chris Hylton will prepare a six-course dinner with an alcoholic beverage. Advance tickets are $44.99. For tickets and menu, go to trifoodies.com/event/oro-restaurant-lounge-food-adventure/.
TerraVita ticket launch dinner
The TerraVita Food & Drink Festival is partnering with the Asheville-based Blind Pig Supper Club to serve an eight-course feast prepared by eight different chefs May 7. The 5 p.m. dinner serves as a teaser for the four-day event Oct. 18-21, which will continue to be held in Chapel Hill. It also will serve as a launch for ticket sales, which will begin at the conclusion of the dinner at 10 p.m. The Blind Pig Supper Club, created in 2011, plans popup dinners with the venue and menu under wraps until 48 hours before the event.
The participating chefs on May 7 are: Steve Goff, Brinehaus Meat & Provisions, Raleigh; Kim Hunter, Kimbap Café, Raleigh; Matthew Krenz, The Asbury, Charlotte; Phoebe Lawless, Scratch, Durham; Mike Moore, The Blind Pig Supper Club, Asheville; Dean Neff, PinPoint Restaurant, Wilmington; Jeff Seizer, Royale, Raleigh; and Jamie Swofford, The Chef’s Farmer, Shelby.
Tickets are $88 each. Gratuity isn’t included. Diners are asked to bring their own beverages. Wine and beer are permitted while hard liquor isn’t. Proceeds will benefit the TerraVita Educational Foundation, which supports nutritional education and works with organizations that support access to safe, fresh food. TerraVitaFest.com.
Lions, Tigers and Beer benefit
A fundraiser to benefit the Conservators Center – a Burlington nonprofit that preserves threatened species – features food and beer pairings inspired by the endangered animals.
The May 19 event, a partnership with Mystery Brewing and Tabletop Media Group, is Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m., at the Conservators Center, 676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington. While participants take a self-guided walking tour of the center to see the animals, Triangle restaurants and breweries (and two from Greensboro) will provide food and beverage.
The pairings are:
▪ Africa: Lions: Ponysaurus Brewery from Durham and Kimbap of Raleigh with Chef Kim Hunter
▪ Australia: Singing Dogs/Dingoes: Dingo Dog Brewing Company of Carrboro with M. Sushi of Durham with Chef Mike Lee
▪ India: Tigers: Mystery Brewing of Hillsborough with Saint Jacques of Raleigh with Chef Serge Falcoz-Vigne
▪ Middle East: Jungle Cats & Caracals: Fullsteam Brewery of Durham with Chef Kyle McKnight of Fullsteam Brewery’s kitchen
▪ North America: Gray Wolves: Pig Pounder Brewery of Greensboro and Restaurant: Traveled Farmer of Greensboro with Chef Jay Pierce
▪ Southeast Asia: Binturongs: Brewery: Haw River Ales of Saxapahaw and Patria Food of Raleigh with Chef Regan Stachler
Tickets are $100 per person or $180 per pair and include food, beverage and the tour. The tour and six food stations will take about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Proceeds go to the Conservators Center’s Animal Care Fund. The nonprofit preserves threatened species through rescuing wildlife and education. The rain date is May 26.
Info: conservatorscenter.org/
Chefs for Change
A fundraising dinner series from Families Moving Forward continues at The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St, Durham. A Durham chef will serve three or more courses at a ticketed dinner with proceeds benefiting the organization, which provides temporary homes to homeless families with children. The participating chefs are Seth Gross, Pompieri and Bull City Burger & Brewery, June 19; Billy Cotter, Toast and Dashi, Aug. 21; and John May, Piedmont, Oct. 16. There will be a finale gala Dec. 18. Tickets are $75 and include the meal, wine and beer. A limited number of series passes will be sold for all four events and gala. Gala tickets are $50. Tickets are sold in advance only. familiesmovingforwardnc.org/chefsforchange
Food and drink tours
Tap the Triangle craft beer tour
Tap the Triangle offers craft beer tours in Durham, Chapel Hill and Raleigh. TTT will offer a Friday night “hop on, hop off” shuttle connecting the breweries in Durham for a flat rate. The company has partnered with a dozen breweries and bottle shops and offers tours from $24.99 to $69.99. They package beer tastings with transportation. There is a 20-percent discount in April to celebrate North Carolina Beer Month. TapTheTriangle.com
Taste Carolina
Taste Carolina offers a variety of food tours in Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh and Hillsborough including tasting tours, Raleigh Roots Tour, Dinner and Drinks tours and a Speakeasies Cocktail Tour. For descriptions, dates and reservations, go to tastecarolina.net.
Tobacco Road Tours
Tobacco Road Tours offers several tours in Raleigh and Durham . They include the Raleigh Walking Culinary & Cultural Tour, Raleigh Craft Cocktail Tour and the Raleigh Pub Crawl & Haunted Adventure Tour. For descriptions, dates and reservations, go to tobaccoroadtours.com.
Triangle Food Tour
Guided culinary walking tours are offered in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Cary on Saturday afternoons. Star times vary. Tickets are $45, plus service fee. Reservations must be made in advance. For descriptions, dates and reservations, go to trianglefoodtour.com
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Tour the facility in downtown Knightdale to see how Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum is made. Tours run for 30-45 minutes and include a sample of our rum for all guests 21 and over. Lassiter Distilling Company, 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
