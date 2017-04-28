Glenwood South hosts wing contest, seafood & wine dinner

Two foodie events will take place on Glenwood South this weekend.
Glenwood South Wing Fling
Ten local restaurants will compete for the best wings at the second annual Glenwood South Wing Fling Saturday, April 29, from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will be in the event field behind the Raleigh Beer Garden at 614 Glenwood Ave.
The restaurants are Buffalo Brothers, Clouds Brewing, The Station, Carolina Ale House, Wings Over Raleigh, Demo’s Pizzeria, Hibernian Irish Pub, Westpark Tavern, Pizza La Stella and The Raleigh Beer Garden.
Attendees will receive a “passport card” with their tickets, which gets diners two wings from each restaurant. The passport cards will be used for diners to vote for their favorite wings. There also will be celebrity judges to determine who has the best wings.
There will be live entertainment from Andy Lyle, Mojo Deluxe and The Sunday Special.
Advance tickets are $10 at theraleighbeergarden.com/events.
Hook & Vine Festival
The Wine Feed at 602 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh will host an outdoor festival, Sunday, April 30, from noon to 5 p.m. The festival highlights North Carolina sustainable seafood.
Five restaurants, including Mandolin, Humble Pie, The Cortez, Royale and Plates Neighborhood Kitchen, will make seafood bites to pair with five wines. There are three times to attend: VIP at noon for $50. General admission is $40 at 1:30 and 3 p.m.
The event benefits the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County. For details, go to thewinefeed.com/product/wine-feeds-hook-vine-festival.
