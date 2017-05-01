Doughman’s run, swim, bike & eat extravaganza is like a triathalon with a twist

The Doughman – an event that tests both physical prowess and intestinal fortitude – is scheduled for May 27, around Duke University and nearby Ninth Street.

The race consists of eating from a local restaurant followed by either a bike ride, a run, and/or an aquatic activity.

Teams of four compete in the following, according to the website:

Leg 1: A 3-mile run, omnivorous meal

Leg 2: A 10-mile bike ride, vegetarian meal

Leg 3: A 2-mile run, omnivorous meal

Leg 4: Aquatic activity, vegan meal

The route will take participants through Durham – near Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Duke University and Ninth Street – and highlight local culinary destinations.

The following restaurants are scheduled to provide the food: Dain’s Place (omnivorous), Lucky’s Deli (vegetarian), Beyu Caffe (vegan), Motto (omnivorous), Locopops (vegan dessert), Cupcake Bar, Monuts Donuts and Big Spoon Roasters.

Among the rules, vomiting is “strictly discouraged” and could earn a disqualification. There is no swapping meals, or modifying the menu. The menu will be released May 5.

Costumes are encouraged. The event begins at 8 a.m.

Registration costs $200 and ends May 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Proceeds go to the Durham Bicycle Cooperative, a volunteer nonprofit community bicycle project.

For rules and details, go to doughman.org, or facebook.com/theDOUGHMANquadrathlon/.

The event was featured on the Travel Channel’s “Man Vs. Food” series in 2009.