Ponysaurus Brewing’s ‘Don’t Be Mean to People’ concert supports ACLU

Ponysaurus Brewing has attracted an array of musical talent for a concert Saturday that will raise money for the ACLU of North Carolina.

The Don’t Be Mean to People concert is at the Durham brewery May 6 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday’s concert features Hiss Golden Messenger, Megafaun, Mount Moriah, Shirlette Ammons, Loamlands and DJ Bug Spray. There also will be food trucks. The participating artists also are donating their proceeds to the ACLU.

Food trucks American Meltdown, Pie Pushers, The Parlour and Soom Soom Pita Pockets will be on-site.

The event is named for a beer brewed last year by Ponysaurus Brewing Co., Mystery Brewing Co. and several other breweries. The beer – Don’t Be Mean to People: A Golden Rule Saison – was sold to raise money and awareness about House Bill 2. The law, which has since been repealed, didn’t allow local anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and required people in government facilities to use bathrooms that match the gender on their birth certificates.

The beer raised $40,000, according to Ponysaurus Brewing. Owners say “Don’t be mean to people” is now part of the brewery’s commitment to the community. The concert is the first of such events.

The brewery is at 219 Hood St. Access to the brewery is only through Hood Street. Participants are encouraged to take the Bull City Connector or carpool.

The event is kid friendly but not dog-friendly.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Info: ponysaurusbrewing.com/dontbemean