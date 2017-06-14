Peak City Pig Fest features the best in competition barbecue

The Peak City Pig Fest will have 48 teams taking part in the only Triangle barbecue competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.
The festival, sponsored by Bone Suckin’ Sauce, is Friday and Saturday in downtown Apex and benefits the Apex Rotary Foundation.
Last year’s grand champion, Mcadoo Heights BBQ from Greensboro, is returning to defend its title. Previous winners also will be back, including Redneck Scientific from Clayton and Killer B’s BBQ from Evans, Ga. All of the teams will be competing in four food categories – chicken, pork ribs, beef brisket and pork barbecue – for a chance to win more than $12,000 in prize money.
The weekend features an array of activities: a beer garden, live music, a rib-eating competition between the Apex police and fire departments, pig races, children’s activities and vendors selling food, sauces and other barbecue-related items.
Competition barbecue will be sold, including from Holly Springs BBQ Co., which was last year’s People’s Choice winner. There will be an expanded food truck rodeo. The festival is on the Kansas City Barbeque Society’s Great American Cookout Tour; there will be samples and demonstrations on Saturday.
The Grand Champion qualifies for the American Royal Invitational in Kansas City and may represent North Carolina in the Jack Daniels International. It is a qualifying event for the World Food Championships.
Admission to the festival is free. Advance tickets can be bought for barbecue plates.
Last year, the Apex Sunrise Rotary Foundation donated $15,000 to Western Wake Crisis Ministry of Apex and assisted other charities.
A class on grilling and smoking barbecue, which was previously announced, has been canceled.
For a schedule of events, go to peakcitypigfest.com.
