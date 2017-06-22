Piedmont’s summer dinners features ‘refined, stylish picnics’

Piedmont, a farm-to-table restaurant, is launching a summer cookout series that combines Chef John May’s cuisine with products from local food and beverage purveyors.
The Summer Cookout Dinner Series features four dinners throughout the summer. All dinners have four courses and cost $40 for food, plus an extra $15 for beverage pairings.
The dinners are:
▪ June 27: Summer Picnic with Durham Distillery. “The four-course menu prepared by Chef John promises to be one of the most refined and stylish picnics you’ll ever attend,” the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. The menu features ceviche, pole bean salad, pickle brine fried chicken and paw paw pudding with drink accompaniments.
▪ July 13: Sweet & Savory Cheese Dinner featuring Boxcarr Handmade Cheese. The cheese company is located north of Hillsborough and features cheese inspired by the Italian countryside.
▪ July 27: Grilled veggies with Fullsteam Brewery.
▪ Aug. 10: Lost Dishes of the Mid-Atlantic & Punches.
Meanwhile, in addition to the summer series, Piedmont will hold its traditional monthly tasting menus with a four-course menu featuring an heirloom vegetable. The June menu features heirloom cucumber. The July and August menus will feature heirloom corn. Reservations are recommended.
Info: Piedmont is at 401 Foster St., Durham. Make reservations for the dinners by calling 919-683-1213 or going to piedmontrestaurant.com.
Jessica Banov: 919-829-4831, @JessicaBanov
