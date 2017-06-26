Lee Bros. ‘Boiled Peanut Hour’ show at American Dance Festival canceled

“The Boiled Peanut Hour,” an American Dance Festival event featuring food historians The Lee Bros., has been canceled.
The event was scheduled for July 9. Matt and Ted Lee, award-winning cookbook writers, had planned a live cooking demonstration and a discussion about what makes Southern food Southern. The brothers debuted the show two years ago in Louisville. In Durham, choreographer Mark Dendy was going to join them on stage.
Chef Andrea Reusing, of The Durham hotel resturant and Chapel Hill’s Lantern, had planned a four-course after-show dinner at The Durham.
Matt Lee said in an email that the show was canceled because of ticket sales.
The brothers have other projects in the works. They’re co-hosts of the TV show, “Southern Uncovered with The Lee Brothers,” on the Ovation cable network.
They also are reviving classic cookbooks for Rizzoli New York. Their first book of the series is “Princess Pamela’s Soul Food Cookbook: A MouthWatering Treasury of Afro-American Recipes,” which celebrates the legacy of Pamela Strobel. The next will be a new version of the first American cookbook by Graham Kerr, who is known as TV’s “The Galloping Gourmet.”
The Duke Box Office will contact ticket buyers about refunds. Ticket holders can call 919-684-4444.
