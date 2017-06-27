NC Chef Showdown will crown top chefs

Sixteen chefs will compete for the titles of Chef of Year and Pastry Chef of the Year at the second annual Chef Showdown.
The competition is Monday, Aug. 21, and is part of the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Expo.
The competition features 12 chefs cooking savory entrees while another four will make something sweet. They will be judged on taste, appearance, creativity and best use of a North Carolina ingredient.
The chefs have not been revealed yet.
Each chef will be paired with a participating food wholesaler who will provide them with requested ingredients. Chefs also will receive funding so they can use local ingredients from local farmers and purveyors.
The dishes will be judged by a panel as well as diners, who will pick a People’s Choice winner.
Beverages and cocktails will be provided by local mixologists who will be paired with North Carolina distilleries.
The event will be 6 to 9 p.m. at 214 Martin St., in Market Hall at City Market. Tickets will go on sale to the public at ncchefshowdown.com.
Jessica Banov: 919-829-4831, @JessicaBanov
Comments