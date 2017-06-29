The Big Biscuit Showdown features 13 teams of chefs from Rise Biscuits Donuts paired with local breweries and beverage companies to make creative biscuits and doughnuts.
All about the food scene in the Triangle

June 29, 2017 8:00 AM

Biscuits, breweries combine for ultimate showdown

By Jessica Banov

jbanov@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

The Big Biscuit Showdown is an apt description of a competition whose winner goes home with a Big Biscuit Showdown belt – plus some bragging rights.

The second annual event features 13 teams of chefs from Rise Biscuits Donuts – from across North Carolina, plus Richmond, Va. – paired with local breweries and beverage companies. Each chef is tasked with making a biscuit and doughnut with creative toppings and fillings that can be paired with the beverage companies’ drinks.

The event is Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Rickhouse in downtown Durham.

Guests taste and then vote for their favorite combination.

Previous concoctions include a stout chocolate-iced, malted cream-filled doughnut topped with candied pecans and roasted banana puree and a biscuit filled with braised duck leg ragu and tomato confit.

This year’s biscuit and doughnut creations and pairings will be announced in mid-July. Drink providers include Trophy Brewing Company, Fullsteam Brewery, Ponysaurus Brewery, Bean Traders Coffee and Crude Bitters.

Tickets are $50. Proceeds go to the Duke Cancer Institute’s Give 1 For Dad campaign, which is raising money to launch a clinical trial to test a new approach to treat advanced prostate cancer patients.

Tickets can be bought in advance at bigbiscuitshowdown.com. The Rickhouse is at 609 Foster St.

Jessica Banov: 919-829-4831, @JessicaBanov

  Comments  

