Biscuits, breweries combine for ultimate showdown

The Big Biscuit Showdown is an apt description of a competition whose winner goes home with a Big Biscuit Showdown belt – plus some bragging rights.
The second annual event features 13 teams of chefs from Rise Biscuits Donuts – from across North Carolina, plus Richmond, Va. – paired with local breweries and beverage companies. Each chef is tasked with making a biscuit and doughnut with creative toppings and fillings that can be paired with the beverage companies’ drinks.
The event is Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Rickhouse in downtown Durham.
Guests taste and then vote for their favorite combination.
Previous concoctions include a stout chocolate-iced, malted cream-filled doughnut topped with candied pecans and roasted banana puree and a biscuit filled with braised duck leg ragu and tomato confit.
This year’s biscuit and doughnut creations and pairings will be announced in mid-July. Drink providers include Trophy Brewing Company, Fullsteam Brewery, Ponysaurus Brewery, Bean Traders Coffee and Crude Bitters.
Tickets are $50. Proceeds go to the Duke Cancer Institute’s Give 1 For Dad campaign, which is raising money to launch a clinical trial to test a new approach to treat advanced prostate cancer patients.
Tickets can be bought in advance at bigbiscuitshowdown.com. The Rickhouse is at 609 Foster St.
Jessica Banov: 919-829-4831, @JessicaBanov
Comments