Chef Ashley Christensen of Poole’s Diner and other Raleigh restaurants
Chef Ashley Christensen of Poole’s Diner and other Raleigh restaurants JOHNNY AUTRY
Chef Ashley Christensen of Poole’s Diner and other Raleigh restaurants JOHNNY AUTRY
Mouthful

Mouthful

All about the food scene in the Triangle

Mouthful

July 05, 2017 10:00 AM

Chef Ashley Christensen’s cuisine to be celebrated at Pinehurst Resort

By Jessica Banov

jbanov@newsobserver.com

PINEHURST

Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen is the next chef featured in Pinehurst Resort’s new Chef & Maker Series.

Over July 7 and 8, events are scheduled to celebrate Christensen and her food. She owns Poole’s Diner, Beasley’s Chicken + Honey, Chuck’s, Fox Liquor Bar, Death & Taxes and Bridge Club in downtown Raleigh.

She won the James Beard Award in 2014 for Best Chef: Southeast.

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., Pinehurst Resort’s staff will cook a dinner inspired by Poole’s Diner, which can be described as elevated comfort food. The menu features buttermilk fried chicken with hot honey, Poole’s Pimento cheese, baked macaroni au gratin and slow roasted and grilled pork shoulder.

Beer and wine will be provided from North Carolina purveyors.

The meal is at the Carolina Hotel. Tickets are $70 per person, including drinks, or $50 without alcohol. It includes tip and tax.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Christensen will prepare a four-course meal. Dishes include a North Carolina jumbo lump crab salad, tomato pie, wood grilled short ribs and banana panna cotta. The dinner will be paired with wines from Carmel Road Winery.

The meal is at the Carolina Hotel. Tickets are $90 per person, including drinks, or $75 without alcohol. It includes tip and tax. There are a limited number of tickets for non-resort guests.

Resort guests who have purchased packages that include accommodations also will take part in a Q&A with Christensen on Saturday.

Chef Katie Button of Curate in Asheville will be the final chef in the series Sept. 15 and 17.

Info: For details and tickets, go to pinehurst.com/chefmaker.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The best barista in the country works in Durham

The best barista in the country works in Durham 0:37

The best barista in the country works in Durham
More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston 1:13

More than a coffee shop: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee expands to Charleston
Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue 1:19

Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

View More Video

About Mouthful

This blog's focus is all things food in the Triangle: where to dine, where to shop, what to eat, what to cook. Our food writers maintain this blog.

Entertainment Videos