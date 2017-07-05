Chef Ashley Christensen’s cuisine to be celebrated at Pinehurst Resort

Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen is the next chef featured in Pinehurst Resort’s new Chef & Maker Series.
Over July 7 and 8, events are scheduled to celebrate Christensen and her food. She owns Poole’s Diner, Beasley’s Chicken + Honey, Chuck’s, Fox Liquor Bar, Death & Taxes and Bridge Club in downtown Raleigh.
She won the James Beard Award in 2014 for Best Chef: Southeast.
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., Pinehurst Resort’s staff will cook a dinner inspired by Poole’s Diner, which can be described as elevated comfort food. The menu features buttermilk fried chicken with hot honey, Poole’s Pimento cheese, baked macaroni au gratin and slow roasted and grilled pork shoulder.
Beer and wine will be provided from North Carolina purveyors.
The meal is at the Carolina Hotel. Tickets are $70 per person, including drinks, or $50 without alcohol. It includes tip and tax.
On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Christensen will prepare a four-course meal. Dishes include a North Carolina jumbo lump crab salad, tomato pie, wood grilled short ribs and banana panna cotta. The dinner will be paired with wines from Carmel Road Winery.
The meal is at the Carolina Hotel. Tickets are $90 per person, including drinks, or $75 without alcohol. It includes tip and tax. There are a limited number of tickets for non-resort guests.
Resort guests who have purchased packages that include accommodations also will take part in a Q&A with Christensen on Saturday.
Chef Katie Button of Curate in Asheville will be the final chef in the series Sept. 15 and 17.
Info: For details and tickets, go to pinehurst.com/chefmaker.
